Auckland woman Jenny Li says her good luck has come back following days of heartbreak and worry after her chihuahua was stolen.

Five-year-old Lucky was nabbed by two thieves from outside the Eden Heights Superette were Li works around 11.30am on Saturday.

After three and a half days without Lucky, yesterday afternoon the dog was found in front of the store.

"Thank god for bringing Lucky back," Li said.

"I feel as though my child has come back home. I am very, very happy … huge thanks to everyone looking for Lucky."

Jenny Li's chihuahua Lucky was stolen over the weekend but returned on Tuesday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

On Monday, Li told the Herald she thought the theft was well planned, the couple who took Lucky waiting until Li was busy with customers in the shop.

CCTV footage captured a man and a woman petting Lucky before picking her up and then heading down Dominion Rd toward View Rd.

The incident had been reported to police and she earlier asked for the public's help in finding Lucky.

A friend of Li's posted pictures of the incident on Facebook asking for the dog to be returned - the post sparked an outcry, being shared over 1,600 times.

Li began to think she would never see Lucky again but was ecstatic after she was returned, even though she wasn't sure who dropped her off.

"I cried and to be honest I was very sad, very upset, it left me heartbroke [sic]," she said.

"Lucky came back from my deep heart thanks very, very much for support and big help to me, let bad person return Lucky."

Lucky was given a nice shower after they got home because she was often scratching herself, which was unusual Li said.

From now on Lucky will be staying at home now as Li never wants anything like this to happen again as it was very stressful and heartbreaking.