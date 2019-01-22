Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross says the police are investigating a text he received from a woman MP which contained the words "you deserve to die".

He received the text shortly before being sectioned to a mental institution in October last year.

"It was my children that actively stopped me from going through with hurting myself," Ross told Newshub.

"I was just lucky there were people looking for me and lucky that I thought about my little girl's happy face - and not wanting to crush that."

The investigation has been officially confirmed.

"Police can confirm that an investigation is ongoing into a text message sent to Mr Jami-Lee Ross," a police statement said tonight.

Ross said he did not initiate the complaint about the text that was sent, but said he was co-operating.

As has been reported, the text was previously sent by a National Party MP with whom he had had an affair.

On the night in question, the end of the week in which he was expelled from the National Party for disloyalty, he had been scrolling through old texts and when he came across that one, he sent a text to her saying "you get your wish" then turned off his phone.

The woman sent him messages asking if he was okay and had support but when no contact could be made, the police were called to help search for him.

The police deployed a helicopter and police dogs helped in the search.

He was eventually found in the Waikato and then sectioned to Middlemore Hospital for assessment.

WHERE TO GET HELP:



If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.



OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:



• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757