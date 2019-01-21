Listen live: Kerre McIvor Mornings on Newstalk ZB

Today on Kerre McIvor Mornings: paying for your own stupidity - two men rescued after riding an inflatable mattress down the Kawarau River; is our justice system failing women?; and getting our kids back into sport could keep them from crime.

McIvor, a journalist, author and Herald on Sunday columnist, has taken over in Newstalk ZB's 9am-midday slot from Leighton Smith, who had reigned in the coveted time slot for 32 years before stepping down at the end of last year.

McIvor has previously hosted Newstalk ZB's afternoon show with Mark Dye and last year hosted a Sunday morning show.

This year Smith starts a new weekly podcast, which will be recorded at NZME's studios.