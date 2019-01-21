A kingfish caught off the New Zealand coast is so big, the angler had to bear-hug its stomach in order to hold it up for a picture.

Saltwater fishing company Screaming Reels shared the picture of the impressive haul on Facebook over the weekend and it's a sight to behold.

Instead of holding the kingfish by the tail and under its head, the monster was so big the angler has to hold it like a sack of potatoes in order to get a snap.

Daves fantastic Kingi, caught with a Daiwa Dogfight supplied by Screaming Reels. !!!!!Congratulation Dave!!!!🎉🎉🎉👏👏👏💪💪💪 Posted by Screaming Reels on Saturday, 19 January 2019

Out of the 100 or so commenters, only a few dispute whether the fish is really that big or if the anglers are being cheeky with the camera.

The length, weight and location where the kingfish isn't mentioned in the post.

Elsewhere, a 20.37kg kingfish was enough for first place in the Whanganui Manawatu Sea Fishing Tournament.

The comparison between the two fish is a reel eye-opener, the Screaming Reels fish caught by "Dave" putting the Whanganui catch to shame.