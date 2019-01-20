The unruly British tourists who have caused a storm up and down the North Island allegedly left a Kiwi motel "stinking of kid's poo".

The family and so-called "holidaymakers from hell" have made headlines around the world since after leaving rubbish on Takapuna Beach and abusing a local woman.

Now a Levin motel cleaner says the tourists left a mess in their motel room with cleaners having to spend hours to get the accommodation back up to scratch.

A spokesperson for the motel told Daily Mail Australia there were cigarette butts scattered on the ground, empty red bull cans thrown around the room and towels bunched up in the shower.

She claims items from the motel room were also missing.

The controversial tourists were spotted in Levin yesterday. Photo / Daily Mail Australia

The cleaner said the room was "really messy, and it smelt like kid's poo".

"I had to open all the windows, and I told my boss to leave them open as well as the door, so it could air out."

According to the motel, spaghetti was found around the bed while cans and bottles of toiletry items were found dumped on the shower floor.

The motel claimed teaspoons, forks, a bowl and a wine glass were missing after the family left.

The tourist family accused of bad behaviour leaving the Hamilton District Court. Photo / Christine Cornege

The hotel confirmed the family paid for their room under the name Eileen, but when asked to check out after their booking ended, they reportedly stayed put outside the room making noise and smoking.

The room was booked for four adults and two children, however, when Daily Mail Australia spoke to the family there were seven people present.

The incident comes just a day after a 26-year-old pregnant woman who is part of the tourists' travel party spoke out about her time in police cells in Hamilton.

Tina Maria Cash was convicted and ordered to pay $55 in reparation for stolen energy drinks, rope and sunglasses last week at Hamilton District Court.

She has since told Daily Mail Australia she had been vomiting blood while behind bars and had been placed in a cell with a violent criminal.

The family were filmed leaving beer bottles and piles of rubbish on Takapuna Beach.

"I was in a cell with a woman who got 13 years for armed robbery. I told her what I was in for and she burst out laughing," Cash told Daily Mail Australia on Saturday.

Police say they are not aware of any issues or complaints relating to this individual's time in police custody at Hamilton Central Police Station.

"She was held in a cell by herself overnight. Anyone who wishes to make a formal complaint can do so by reporting it to the IPCA," a police spokeswoman said.

Cash reportedly told the Daily Mail she only pleaded guilty to the charges so she could pay the fine and leave.

"Otherwise they were going to keep me in for two weeks and deport me."

She claims the family had been treated with no respect.

Cash also claimed she, and another family member James Johnson who was out of heart medication, were too afraid to visit a doctor.