A man has died after swimming at Mangawhai Beach this morning.
Police and St John ambulance rushed to Mangawhai Beach around 11.30am after reports a man was found unresponsive by members of the public.
Attempts at CPR were unsuccessful, a police spokeswoman said.
Witnesses reported seeing lifeguards on the beach performing first aid on a person.
Surf Life Saving Northern Region spokesman Ron Murray confirmed an incident had occurred at the beach this afternoon.
"Lifeguards retrieved a person from the water and were attempting to resuscitate them."
The police spokeswoman said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious, and would be referred to the Coroner.