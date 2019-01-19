A man has died after swimming at Mangawhai Beach this morning.

Police and St John ambulance rushed to Mangawhai Beach around 11.30am after reports a man was found unresponsive by members of the public.

Attempts at CPR were unsuccessful, a police spokeswoman said.

Witnesses reported seeing lifeguards on the beach performing first aid on a person.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region spokesman Ron Murray confirmed an incident had occurred at the beach this afternoon.

"Lifeguards retrieved a person from the water and were attempting to resuscitate them."

The police spokeswoman said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious, and would be referred to the Coroner.