Two people will appear in court today after a stolen car crashed into a tractor in Huntly in a bid to flee police.

A police spokeswoman said police first spotted the car, reportedly stolen from Mt Wellington, speeding near Drury about 1am.

The driver failed to stop for police and went on to drive over road spikes about 30 minutes later in Huntly.

The car crashed into a tractor shortly after.

"Fortunately the person on the tractor was uninjured but the crash did puncture one of the tractor's tyres," the police spokeswoman said.

The driver then crashed a second time on a bridge near the Taupiri cemetery, she said.

A 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were arrested and they face a number of charges.

They are due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

