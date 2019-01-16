Health professionals in the Waikato region are concerned and urging people to catch up on immunisations after a measles outbreak.

In the past week, Waikato District Health Board has been notified of at least six people with the viral infection, some dating back to late December.

Waikato DHB medical officer of health Doctor Richard Hoskins is urging people to take the appropriate steps to avoid catching measles.

"Measles is easily passed from one person to another. The best form of protection is immunisation," said Hoskins.

Advertisement

"It is important to be aware of the symptoms of measles and what to do if you think you or a family member has measles."

The first symptoms are a fever and a runny nose or a cough or red eyes, Hoskins said.

Following a few days, a red blotchy rash develops on the face usually before spreading to other parts of the body and can last for up to one week.

In a statement, Waikato DHB said around 2 in 10 people with measles will require medical support.

Public Health is working to inform those who may have been exposed to the infection in various settings.

Contacts - people who shared the same indoor air as someone with measles - are not immune and are advised to stay home and away from public places, school or work for at least 14 days, or until their immunity is proven.