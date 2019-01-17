A worker has been seriously injured in a trench collapse in New Windsor in West Auckland.

Emergency services were called to New Windsor Road just before 2pm.

Herald photographer Leon Menzies, who is at the scene, said firefighters worked to get oxygen and a stretcher into the trench.

A police spokesman said police received a report about the incident about 1.45pm.

"Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a workplace incident," he said.

The person has now been taken out of the trench, loaded into an ambulance and taken away to hospital.