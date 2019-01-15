China expert Anne-Marie Brady says New Zealand must join Canada in applying pressure on the People's Republic amid an escalating diplomatic feud between the two nations.



This comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contacted Jacinda Ardern in an attempt to shore up Canada's support in condemning China's recent diplomatic actions.

The pair discussed the detention and legal treatment of Canadian citizens in China, as part of what appears to be a worldwide push by Trudeau to apply pressure on the People's Republic.

They also talked about the extradition case of a Huawei executive in Canada.

Prime Minister Ardern was not available for comment, but a spokeswoman for duty minister Grant Robertson confirmed that Ardern had a "brief conversation" with Trudeau yesterday.

"They discussed the detention and legal treatment of Canadian citizens in China.

"Although the cases are a consular matter between Canada and China – as the extradition case relates to a Huawei executive in Canada – there are principles at stake that concern us all."

The spokeswoman said that the Government closely monitors international developments which may affect the safety of New Zealanders abroad, but advice for travel to China was to exercise normal safety and security precautions.

Brady said Canada was contacting its allies for support, just as New Zealand would, and had done in the past.

"United we stand, divided we fall; the New Zealand Government needs to stand with Canada on this issue, we need the support of our friends and allies too, and we must uphold our values-based foreign policy.

"China should respect other nations' judicial procedure and rule of law, and it should not use foreign citizens as pawns."

Earlier, Trudeau's office confirmed to the Herald the pair had spoken.

"The prime ministers discussed the detention and legal treatment of Canadian citizens in China and the need for all countries to respect judicial procedure and rule of law," a spokesperson said.

"The leaders also exchanged perspectives on shared priorities, including their commitment to promoting gender equality and women's economic empowerment."

The spokesperson said the two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on these and other matters with a view to continue to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Earlier this week, a Canadian citizen in China was sentenced to death after he was convicted of drug smuggling.

Trudeau suggested China had used its judicial system to pressure Canada over the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, who is also the daughter of Huawei's founder.

"I will say that it is of extreme concern to us as a government, as it should be to all our international friends and allies, that China has chosen to begin to arbitrarily apply the death penalty, as in this case, facing a Canadian," he told reporters on Monday.

As well as speaking to Ardern, he also talked to Argentinian President Mauricio Macri on Monday.

Trudeau had also received support from other allies, including the US, the European Union, France, Germany, Britain and Australia.