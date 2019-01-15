British MPs' overwhelming rejection of Theresa May's Brexit deal adds to the uncertainty from New Zealand's perspective, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

But Robertson, who is also the duty minister, said the Government had additional resources which would help ensure New Zealand was ready for "all eventualities" of Britain's exit from the European Union.

This morning (NZ time) UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was dramatically voted down in the House of Commons.

More than 430 MPs voted to reject May's deal with just 200 supporting it – the biggest Government defeat in the House since the 1920s.

"Clearly tonight's outcome adds to uncertainty – that is part of the way of life," Robertson told the Herald this morning.

"All we can do is make sure New Zealand is prepared for whatever outcome comes from the year – that's what the Government has been doing for some time."

But he said the decision as to what happens with Brexit was in the hands of UK politicians and the people of the UK.

There are now a number of options on what happens next for the UK's divorce deal with the EU.

These include a no deal scenario, a managed deal and a second referendum.

Robertson would not speculate on the range of outcomes which may occur as they were all "in play".

"If there is going to be a Brexit, we need it to be one that is planned and orderly. Clearly, that is the preferred outcome for the whole planet."

But in the end, he said, the decisions about how that happens we're not in "our hands".

"The thing we can control is the way in which our relationships work with both the UK and the remainder of the EU."

He said the Government had additional resources which focus on ensuring New Zealand was ready for "all eventualities".

"We're working with exporters around making sure that they are prepared for any eventuality as well."

He stressed the Government had "good, strong relationships" with the UK and with the rest of the European Union.

"We're going to continue to build on those and develop those so that we're ready for whatever happens next."

He said he was very positive about that and would talk more about the relationships in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Opposition trade spokesman Todd McClay said the Government needed to ensure it does all it can to secure free trade agreements with both the EU and the UK.