A group of rowdy British travellers served a deportation notice would be lucky to win an appeal, an immigration consultant says.

The troublesome tourists, who left a trail of destruction in Auckland and Hamilton, were yesterday served a deportation notice by Immigration New Zealand.

A 26-year-old woman connected to the group is also appearing in Hamilton District Court on a theft charge today.

Chalkhills Immigration manager Howard Levarko told Newstalk ZB's Tim Dower they would have 14 days to give good reasons why deportation shouldn't proceed.

Advertisement

Police and immigration officers talk with the controversial tourists outside Burger King in Hamilton on Tuesday. Photo / Belinda Feek

"They have been issued a deportation liability notice, they have rights to appeal, but it certainly looks like INZ won't tolerate their behaviour."

They would have no longer than 28 days to appeal to the Immigration Protection Tribunal on humanitarian grounds.

Levarko said INZ could issue such a notice if travellers were in breach of their visa, there was criminal offending, or other matters relating to their character.

"Two of those fall into this category," Levarko said.



"It is quite a disturbing story, not what normal tourists do. It reminded me of Neighbourhood Blues, the BBC documentary, we certainly don't expect that here of tourists."

One of the tourists accused of dumping rubbish on Takapuna Beach leaves his accommodation on Wyndham St. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The drama with the tourists started at Takapuna Beach on Sunday when the family left a large pile of rubbish at the beach and started abusing a woman when she asked them to remove it. Business owners have also revealed how the family tried to scam them and get meals for free.

The family was trespassed from Burger King Te Rapa on Tuesday after the family walked through the drive-through. They had been at the restaurant earlier in the day causing a nuisance and complaining about and asking for free food.

The family told the Herald in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that they would be leaving New Zealand early because they had been misrepresented and no longer felt comfortable in New Zealand.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff weighed in on the controversial travellers yesterday, labelling them "a***holes" and "trash" in an explosive interview on Auckland student radio station bFM.