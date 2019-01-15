One person has died following a serious crash in Longbush, Carterton.

Emergency services and the Serious Crash Unit are at the scene on Millars Rd.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Two people have also been critically injured following a crash on State Highway 2, near Papatawa.

Emergency services are at the scene of the serious crash that occurred in the Whanganui-Manawatu area about 5.50am.

Police said initial indications are there may be two people critically injured, and another with moderate injuries.

SH2 PAPATAWA, MANAWATU-WHANGANUI - SERIOUS CRASH - 6:30AM

The crash took place between the intersections of Corby Rd and Ball Rd.

The road is closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.