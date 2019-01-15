One person has died after a serious crash between a truck and a van on State Highway 1 near Taihape this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.40pm, a police spokeswoman telling the Herald it was initially believed one person sustained serious injuries.

"The deceased person, believed to be the van driver, sustained serious injuries in the crash and has since passed away at the scene," police said in a statement.

A woman who contacted the Herald said the crash was "very serious" and debris was scattered all over the road.

The New Zealand Transport Agency reports a "serious incident" has taken place on SH1 south of Taihape and said delays are possible.

"An update will be provided as soon as more information is available," NZTA said.

Police report the incident took place "approximately 10km" south of Taihape, however, NZTA reports it took place around 3km south of the town.

The serious crash unit has been notified and will be examining the crash scene, police said.