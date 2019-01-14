Auckland motorists heading north over the Harbour Bridge are facing delays this morning.
A breakdown blocked the middle northbound lane of the Harbour Bridge just before the top about 8.10am and traffic has backed up.
The NZ Transport Agency said the car had been moved but congestion was back to the Victoria Park Tunnel.
Traffic is also heavy on the Northern Motorway between Oteha Valley and Onewa Rd heading towards the city.
The Southern Motorway citybound between Drury and Takanini was also heavy as was the Northwestern between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd and Great North Rd to St Lukes.
On the Southwestern traffic is heavy southbound approaching Hillsborough Rd.