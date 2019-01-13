Eyewitnesses reports seeing shotguns and machetes used in a large fight in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt this afternoon.

Social media users said the fight took place on George St near Delany Park and gunshots were heard by members of the public nearby.

One woman said the incident took place near the intersection of Speedy St, the fight taking place in the park and over the road.

"Huge group fighting in the park and over the road. Shotguns and machetes. Quiet now but still wouldn't risk it," the woman wrote.

Advertisement

Another woman told Newstalk ZB she heard "bangs" but only saw machetes.

A police spokeswoman said police are responding to a disorder incident in Stokes Valley but limited information was available at this stage.

"Police are responding to a disorder incident in Stokes Valley. Police were called about 3.45pm. No further information is available at this stage," she said.