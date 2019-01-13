A four-vehicle crash has closed lanes in both directors on State Highway 2 near Lower Hutt.

The crash happened near Belmont at 2.45pm. It is understood four cars were involved. It is not know whether anyone has been injured.

"The road is down to a single lane in both directions and motorists should avoid the area or expect delays," police said.

"Initial indications suggest there are injuries."

NZTA posted an image of traffic backed up heading north.

SH2 BELMONT - CRASH - 2:55PM

A crash is BLOCKING lanes in both directions at the intersection with Owen Street. Please take extra care and expect delays. ^EW pic.twitter.com/5bAyYXNWcK — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) January 13, 2019

