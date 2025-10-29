Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Chris Hipkins takes aim at PM Christopher Luxon as Labour launches capital gains tax plan

RNZ
5 mins to read

Chris Hipkins criticised Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's property sales while the Labour leader was promoting a new capital gains tax. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Hipkins criticised Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's property sales while the Labour leader was promoting a new capital gains tax. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has had a crack at the Prime Minister’s real estate portfolio while making the case for his party’s new capital gains tax (CGT) policy.

The Labour Party announced on Tuesday that it would campaign on a CGT

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save