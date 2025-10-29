“Why should he be able to make more than $600,000 in one year from flipping properties, whilst the people who go out and work hard every day for a living pay tax on every single dollar that they earn?”
“We want to grow Kiwi businesses, we want to back entrepreneurs that want to grow companies and build companies, and actually, this is a tax on every single business in New Zealand.”
Hipkins gives more policy detail
Asked about the GP workforce’s ability to meet Labour’s policy of three free GP visits a year for everyone, Hipkins said it wouldn’t kick in straight away.
“We’ve set ourselves a year and a half implementation timeline, so the full eligibility will kick in from July 1, 2028.
“That gives us a year and a half to make sure we’re working through the commitments that we’ve made around freeing up the four and a half million extra GP visits so that our GP practices can actually cope with any increase in demand.”
Hipkins hinted Labour would be releasing further policy aimed at getting more GPs into the health system.
“There’ll be further announcements between now and the election. Of all the other aspects of our health policy, workforce is clearly going to be a focus for us. We know that our health workforce is under a lot of pressure.”
The CTU earlier called on opposition parties to deliver fair pay agreements, automatic union membership and contractor reform in the first 100 days of a new Government, if elected next year.
Hipkins committed to reinstating fair pay agreements “quickly”.
“One of the things that I think we can reflect on from last time is, because it took such a long time to get fair pay agreements in place, we weren’t seeing the benefits of that enough by the election.
“I want to make sure we don’t repeat that mistake, so get them back in place quicker.”
Hipkins also committed to reinstating the 30-day rule so new workers are automatically covered by collective agreements, and said Labour would have a fully costed commitment on pay equity before next year’s general election.