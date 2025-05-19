Among the politicians with the largest property portfolios is Labour MP and former Speaker Adrian Rurawhe. According to the 2025 register, he jointly owns a family home in Whangaehu and has interests in a large number of Māori land blocks.
He has interests in 26 Māori land blocks in the Aotea district, one block in Tai Tokerau, two in Tākitimu, 11 in Waipounamu and interests in a Waipū general land block at Rātana Paa.
National’s Carlos Cheung jointly owns a number of properties. He jointly owns five rental properties in Auckland, as well as a family home there and another in Wellington.
Act MP Parmjeet Parmar is another with a large portfolio. The register lists her as owning two residential rental properties, four residential rental town houses, a family home (owned by a trust) and a commercial property, all in Auckland.
Her colleague Todd Stephenson jointly owns a family home in Queenstown as well as two apartments in Wellington plus two apartments in Australia, one in Sydney and one in Geelong. He also has an apartment held in trust in Wellington and a rental property held in trust in Te Ānau.
Other MPs also have property interests overseas. For example, Labour’s Camilla Belich lists a former family home (jointly owned leasehold property) in London, National’s Todd McClay has a home in Belgium, National MP Mark Mitchell has a holiday house in Bali, National MP Maureen Pugh has a timeshare in New South Wales, Labour MP Jenny Salesa has two acres of lands on a 99-year lease in Tonga, and Labour MP Ayesha Verrall has a jointly owned family property in the Maldives. Green MP Ricardo Menendez March previously listed a family home in Tijuana, Mexico, but that’s dropped off his 2025 list.
The point of the register of pecuniary interests is to provide transparency about MPs’ financial interests and strengthen public trust and confidence in the parliamentary process and decision making.
It lists a wide range of interests, including MPs’ interests in businesses, gifts they have received, payments to them for participating in other activities, and any debts they have.
For example, the register shows the Prime Minister was given two wristwatches (one at the Nato Summit and one from Thailand’s Prime Minister), NZ First’s Mark Patterson has interests in a Bitcoin Trust ETF through iShares, and National’s Stuart Smith has interests in a very long list of businesses.
A large number of MPs got corporate tickets to sporting events, concerts and hunting trips, as well as many helicopter rides.
MPs’ ‘real property, interests (Jan 31, 2025) Steve Abel (Green, List) Family home (jointly owned) – West Auckland Hon Ginny Andersen (Labour, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Belmont, Lower Hutt, Wellington Miles Anderson (National, Waitaki) Family home (owned by Braehead Grange Trust) – Southburn Farmland (owned by Braehead Grange Trust) – Southburn Farmland (owned by Animal Scanning Services (NZ) Limited) – Southburn Jamie Arbuckle (NZ First, List) Family home (also used as short-term rental property; jointly owned) – Blenheim Apartment (jointly owned) – Wellington Carl Bates (National, Whanganui) Former family home (in trust) – Manawatū Rental property (in trust) – Whanganui Rental apartments (x2, in trust) – Wellington Family home – Whanganui Hon Andrew Bayly (National, Port Waikato) Family home (in trust) – Bombay, Auckland Farm (in trust) – Waikato Apartment (in trust) – Wellington Apartment (in trust) – Queenstown Commercial property (through Paparimu Land Limited) – Onehunga, Auckland Commercial property (in trust) – Pukekohe Camilla Belich (Labour, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Auckland Former family home (jointly owned leasehold property) – London, United Kingdom Family holiday home (discretionary beneficial interest; owned by The Belich Trust) – Waikanae Beach Glen Bennett (Labour, List) Residential property (jointly owned) – Marfell, New Plymouth Dan Bidois (National, Northcote) Family home (jointly owned) – Birkenhead, Auckland Hon Chris Bishop (National, Hutt South) Family home – Days Bay, Lower Hutt Rachel Boyack (Labour, Nelson) Family home (jointly owned) – Nelson Cameron Brewer (National, Upper Harbour) Family home (jointly owned) – Hobsonville Point, Auckland Hon Rachel Brooking (Labour, Dunedin) Family home (jointly owned) – Dunedin Residential property (in family trust) – Dunedin Hon Simeon Brown (National, Pakuranga) Family home (jointly owned) – Pakuranga Family property (jointly owned) – Pakuranga Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee (National, List) Property – Havelock, Marlborough Residential property (x2) – Ilam, Christchurch Residential property – Fendalton, Christchurch Residential property – Wellington Mike Butterick (National, Wairarapa) Family home (owned by trust) – Masterton Farmland (owned by trust) – Masterton Mark Cameron (ACT, List) Farm (owned by trust) – Ruawai, Northland Farmland – Ruawai, Northland Dr Hamish Campbell (National, Ilam) Family home – Riccarton, Christchurch Kahurangi Carter (Green, List) Family home – Christchurch Dr Carlos Cheung (National, Mt Roskill) Family home (jointly owned) – Mount Roskill, Auckland Family home (jointly owned) – Thorndon, Wellington Rental property (jointly owned) – Epsom, Auckland Rental property (x3; jointly owned) – Mount Wellington, Auckland Rental property (jointly owned) – Sandringham, Auckland Hon Karen Chhour (ACT, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Auckland Hon Judith Collins (National, Papakura) Family home (owned by trusts) – Auckland Commercial and residential property (owned by superannuation scheme) – Wellington Residential property (owned by superannuation scheme) – Nelson Hon Casey Costello (NZ First, List) Family home – Pōkeno, Waikato Family home – Whangaruru, Northland Tim Costley (National, Ōtaki) Family home – Waikanae Rental property (x2) – Palmerston North Flat – Wellington Simon Court (ACT, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Waitakere, Auckland Family home (jointly owned) – Thorndon, Wellington Family home (P & S Court Trust) – Glenholme, Rotorua Family home (P & S Court Trust) – Whangaparāoa, Auckland Hon Marama Davidson (Green, List) Family home – Manurewa, Auckland Reuben Davidson (Labour, Christchurch East) Family home – North Brighton Holiday home – Banks Peninsula Rental property – Christchurch Hon Matt Doocey (National, Waimakariri) Family home (owned by trust) – Rangiora, Waimakariri Residential property (owned by trust) – Merivale, Christchurch Rental property (owned by trust) – Burnside, Christchurch Benjamin Doyle (Green, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Waikato Hon Barbara Edmonds (Labour, Mana) Family home (jointly owned) – Porirua Family home (jointly owned) – Ōtāhuhu, Auckland Tākuta Ferris (Te Pāti Māori, Te Tai Tonga) Rental property (jointly owned) – Ōtaki Greg Fleming (National, Maungakiekie) Family home – Greenlane, Auckland Andy Foster (NZ First, List) Paulo Garcia (National, New Lynn) Family home (jointly owned) – Parnell, Auckland Investment property – Wellington CBD, Wellington Hon Julie Anne Genter (Green, Rongotai) Family home (jointly owned) – Rongotai electorate Hon Paul Goldsmith (National, List) Family home (owned by family trust) – Remuera Apartment – Wellington House (half-share) – Waitakere Ranges Hon Nicola Grigg (National, Selwyn) Home – Prebbleton Rental property – Rolleston Shanan Halbert (Labour, List) Residential property (in trust) – Napier Ryan Hamilton (National, Hamilton East) Family home (owned by trust) – Hamilton Apartment (owned by trust) – Wellington Hon Peeni Henare (Labour, List) No recorded real property Francisco Hernandez (Green, List) No recorded real property Rt Hon Chris Hipkins (Labour, Remutaka) Family home – Upper Hutt, Wellington Residential property (owned by superannuation trust) – Raumati South, Paraparaumu Hon Andrew Hoggard (ACT, List) Family farm – Kiwitea, Manawatū Hon Willie Jackson (Labour, List) Family homes (x2; jointly owned) – Māngere Bridge, Auckland Family home (jointly owned) – Rotorua Apartment (jointly owned) – Wellington City Centre Hon Shane Jones (NZ First, List) Family home – Bay of Islands House – Maimaru House – Hihi, Tai Tokerau Mariameno Kapa-Kingi (Te Pāti Māori, Te Tai Tokerau) Family home – Whangārei Family rental – Whangārei Takutai Tarsh Kemp (Te Pāti Māori, Tāmaki Makaurau) Family land block – Waitōtara Valley Dana Kirkpatrick (National, East Coast) Family home – Gisborne Apartment – Gisborne Barbara Kuriger (National, Taranaki-King Country) Family home (owned by L S & B J Kuriger Trusts Partnership) – New Plymouth Family home (owned by L S & B J Kuriger Trusts Partnership) – Te Awamutu Dairy farm (owned by Shortland Farm Limited Partnership) – Ōpunake Dairy farm (owned by Shortland Farm No 2 Limited Partnership) – Ōpunake Dairy farm grazing unit (joined leasehold interest) – Ōpunake Apartment (owned by L S & B J Kuriger Trusts Partnership) – Wellington Ingrid Leary (Labour, Taieri) Family home – Kew, Dunedin Rental property – South Dunedin Hon Melissa Lee (National, List) Family home – Auckland Rental property (owned by superannuation scheme) – Wellington Nancy Lu (National, List) Rental property (x2) – Pakuranga, Auckland Rt Hon Christopher Luxon (National, Botany) Residential properties (x2) – Auckland Investment property – Auckland Cameron Luxton (ACT, List) Rental properties (x2; as beneficiary of trust) – Tauranga Commercial properties (x2; as beneficiary of trust) – Tauranga Hon Jo Luxton (Labour, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Hinds, Ashburton Holiday home (jointly owned) – Akaroa Hūhana Lyndon (Green, List) Family home – Tikipunga, Whangārei David MacLeod (National, New Plymouth) Primary residence – New Plymouth Apartment – Wellington Holiday house – Kinloch Rental property – New Plymouth Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke (Te Pāti Māori, Hauraki-Waikato) Family home (in trust) – Beach Haven Family whenua (in trust) – Bay of Islands Jenny Marcroft (NZ First, List) Family residential section – Warkworth, Auckland Hon Kieran McAnulty (Labour, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Masterton Flat (jointly owned) – Lower Hutt Grant McCallum (National, Northland) Family home – Maungaturoto Hon Todd McClay (National, Rotorua) Private home – Rotorua Home – Belgium Private home – Pukehina Laura McClure (ACT, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Beckenham, Christchurch Family home (under construction) – Halswell, Christchurch Hon Nicole McKee (ACT, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Wellington Dr Tracey McLellan (Labour, List) Family home – Christchurch Rental property – Christchurch Hon James Meager (National, Rangitata) No recorded real property Ricardo Menéndez March (Green, List) No recorded real property Hon Mark Mitchell (National, Whangaparāoa) Family home – Millwater, Auckland Apartment – Thorndon, Wellington Rental property (residential) – Ōrewa, Auckland Family holiday home – Kūaotunu, Coromandel Family holiday home – Bali, Indonesia Joseph Mooney (National, Southland) Family home – Central Otago Rima Nakhle (National, Takanini) Family home – South Auckland Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Te Pāti Māori, Te Tai Hauāuru) Kāinga (home) – Ohangai, Hāwera, South Taranaki Katie Nimon (National, Napier) Family home (jointly owned) – Marewa, Napier Rental property (x2; jointly owned) – Havelock North, Hastings Hon Damien O’Connor (Labour, List) Family home – Upper Moutere Greg O’Connor (Labour, Ōhāriu) Hon David Parker (Labour, List) Family home (half-share) – Auckland Holiday home (owned by trust) – Karitane, Otago Dr Parmjeet Parmar (ACT, List) Residential rental property – Remuera, Auckland Residential rental property – Half Moon Bay, Auckland Commercial property – Mount Wellington, Auckland Family home (owned by trust) – Eastern Beach, Auckland Residential rental town houses (x4) – Bucklands Beach, Auckland Hon Mark Patterson (NZ First, List) Family home – Dunedin Apartment – Wellington Tamatha Paul (Green, Wellington Central) No recorded real property Hon Chris Penk (National, Kaipara ki Mahurangi) Family home (owned by The Barkley Trust) – Waitakere, Auckland Rt Hon Winston Peters (NZ First, List) House – St Marys Bay, Auckland House – Whananaki South, Northland Land – Whananaki South, Northland Lan Pham (Green, List) Family home (owned by Ngoc-Lan Pham Partnership) – Wellington Hon Tama Potaka (National, Hamilton West) Rental property (jointly owned) – Central-East Auckland Family home – Hamilton Family farm and houses (in Tatau Tatau Trust) – Rangitīkei Rental property (in Tama and Ariana whānau trust) – Hamilton Hon Willow-Jean Prime (Labour, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Pakaraka, Northland Maureen Pugh (National, West Coast-Tasman) Family home – Turiwhate Farm – Turiwhate Timeshare – Toormina, New South Wales, Australia Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan (Labour, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Onehunga, Auckland Suze Redmayne (National, Rangitīkei) Farm (owned by trust) – Turakina Family home (owned by trust) – Taupō Apartment (jointly owned with trust) – Auckland Hon Dr Shane Reti (National, Whangārei) Residential property – Whangārei Commercial building (in Shane Reti Blind Trust) – Whangārei Rental property (in Shane Reti Blind Trust) – Kohimarama Residential property (in Shane Reti Blind Trust) – Whangārei Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe (Labour, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Whangaehu Interests in 26 Māori land blocks – Aotea District Interests in one Māori land block – Tai Tokerau District Interests in two Māori land blocks – Tākitimu District Interests in 11 Māori land blocks – Waipounamu District Interests in Waipū general land block – Rātana Paa Hon Dr Deborah Russell (Labour, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Titirangi, Auckland House (jointly owned) – Karori, Wellington Tom Rutherford (National, Bay of Plenty) Family home – Pāpāmoa, Tauranga Hon Jenny Salesa (Labour, Panmure-Ōtāhuhu) Family home (jointly owned) – Auckland Rental property (owned by Praescient Limited) – Auckland Apartment (jointly owned by Kaha’u Superannuation Fund) – Auckland Apartment (jointly owned by Kaha’u Superannuation Fund) – Wellington Two acres of land, no dwellings (99-year lease) – Haveluloto, Tonga Hon Carmel Sepuloni (Labour, Kelston) Family home – Titirangi, Auckland Hon David Seymour (ACT, Epsom) Residential home (as discretionary beneficiary of trust) – Whangārei Holiday home (as discretionary beneficiary of trust) – Northland Section (as discretionary beneficiary of trust) – Whangārei Residential home (as beneficiary of trust) – Auckland Hon Penny Simmonds (National, Invercargill) Family home and farm (jointly owned) – Mabel Bush, Southland Farm (jointly owned) – Ryal Bush, Southland Family cribs (x3; owned by family trust) – Riverton, Southland Rental property (owned by family trust) – Invercargill Hon Scott Simpson (National, Coromandel) Land (owned by New Chums Trust) – Whangapoua, Coromandel Family home – Thames Rental property – Remuera, Auckland Family home – Kūaotunu, Coromandel Stuart Smith (National, Kaikōura) Family home (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Dry Hills, Blenheim Apartment (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Thorndon, Wellington Timeshare week (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Queenstown Mews Rental property (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Redwood, Blenheim Apartment (half-share owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Frankton, Queenstown Lemauga Lydia Sosene (Labour, Māngere) Family home (jointly owned) – Favona, Auckland Hon Erica Stanford (National, East Coast Bays) Family home – Ōkura Residential property, holiday home (owned by family trust) – Whangamatā Todd Stephenson (ACT, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Queenstown Apartments (x2; jointly owned) – Wellington Apartment (jointly owned) – Sydney, Australia Apartment (jointly owned) – Geelong, Australia Apartment (held in trust) – Wellington Rental property (held in trust) – Te Ānau Chlöe Swarbrick (Green, Auckland Central) Apartment (jointly owned) – Auckland Central Cushla Tangaere-Manuel (Labour, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti) Family home – East Coast Interest in one land block – Rangitukia, East Coast Hon Jan Tinetti (Labour, List) Family home – Mātua, Tauranga Apartment – Wellington Central Teanau Tuiono (Green, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Manawatū Whānau home – Manurewa Hon Phil Twyford (Labour, Te Atatū) Family home (owned by family trust) – Te Atatū Peninsula Sam Uffindell (National, Tauranga) Family home (owned by trust) – Paengaroa Tanya Unkovich (NZ First, List) No recorded real property Hon Louise Upston (National, Taupō) Family home (jointly owned) – Cambridge Apartment (jointly owned) – Wellington Tangi Utikere (Labour, Palmerston North) Family home (jointly owned) – Palmerston North Tim van de Molen (National, Waikato) Horticultural property (owned by Caritim Limited) – Tamahere, Waikato Residential houses (x2; owned by van de Molen Family Trust) – Tamahere, Waikato Hon Brooke van Velden (ACT, Tāmaki) Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall (Labour, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Wellington Family property (jointly owned) – Malé, Maldives Celia Wade-Brown (Green, List) Family home and native forest – Wairarapa Rental property – Island Bay, Wellington Rawiri Waititi (Te Pāti Māori, Waiariki) Family home (jointly owned) – Whakatāne, Eastern Bay of Plenty Hon Simon Watts (National, North Shore) Family home (owned by trust) – North Shore Residential section (owned by trust) – Cambridge Commercial property (owned by trust) – Cambridge Holiday home (owned by trust) – Waihi Beach Hon Dr Duncan Webb (Labour, Christchurch Central) Family home (owned by trust) – Christchurch Share in family home (owned by trust) – Wellington Catherine Wedd (National, Tukituki) Family home (jointly owned) – Havelock North Apartment – Wellington Dr Vanessa Weenink (National, Banks Peninsula) Family home (x2; jointly owned) – Christchurch Apartment – Wellington Helen White (Labour, Mt Albert) Home (owned by Puriri Trust) – Sandringham, Auckland Arena Williams (Labour, Manurewa) Family home (jointly owned) – Manurewa, Auckland Family home (jointly owned) – Te Aro, Wellington Hon Nicola Willis (National, List) House (jointly owned) – Karori, Wellington House (owned by Appledore Trust) – Kelburn, Wellington House (owned by Appledore Trust) – Riversdale, Wairarapa House (owned by Appledore Trust) – Wānaka Scott Willis (Green, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Waitati, Dunedin Hon Dr Megan Woods (Labour, Wigram) House – Hillmorton, Christchurch Home (jointly owned) – Hillmorton, Christchurch Dr Lawrence Xu-Nan (Green, List) Family home (jointly owned) – Mt Wellington, Auckland Rental property – Richmond, Christchurch