Among the politicians with the largest property portfolios is Labour MP and former Speaker Adrian Rurawhe. According to the 2025 register, he jointly owns a family home in Whangaehu and has interests in a large number of Māori land blocks.

He has interests in 26 Māori land blocks in the Aotea district, one block in Tai Tokerau, two in Tākitimu, 11 in Waipounamu and interests in a Waipū general land block at Rātana Paa.

National’s Carlos Cheung jointly owns a number of properties. He jointly owns five rental properties in Auckland, as well as a family home there and another in Wellington.

Act MP Parmjeet Parmar is another with a large portfolio. The register lists her as owning two residential rental properties, four residential rental town houses, a family home (owned by a trust) and a commercial property, all in Auckland.

Her colleague Todd Stephenson jointly owns a family home in Queenstown as well as two apartments in Wellington plus two apartments in Australia, one in Sydney and one in Geelong. He also has an apartment held in trust in Wellington and a rental property held in trust in Te Ānau.

Other MPs also have property interests overseas. For example, Labour’s Camilla Belich lists a former family home (jointly owned leasehold property) in London, National’s Todd McClay has a home in Belgium, National MP Mark Mitchell has a holiday house in Bali, National MP Maureen Pugh has a timeshare in New South Wales, Labour MP Jenny Salesa has two acres of lands on a 99-year lease in Tonga, and Labour MP Ayesha Verrall has a jointly owned family property in the Maldives. Green MP Ricardo Menendez March previously listed a family home in Tijuana, Mexico, but that’s dropped off his 2025 list.

The point of the register of pecuniary interests is to provide transparency about MPs’ financial interests and strengthen public trust and confidence in the parliamentary process and decision making.

It lists a wide range of interests, including MPs’ interests in businesses, gifts they have received, payments to them for participating in other activities, and any debts they have.

For example, the register shows the Prime Minister was given two wristwatches (one at the Nato Summit and one from Thailand’s Prime Minister), NZ First’s Mark Patterson has interests in a Bitcoin Trust ETF through iShares, and National’s Stuart Smith has interests in a very long list of businesses.

A large number of MPs got corporate tickets to sporting events, concerts and hunting trips, as well as many helicopter rides.

MPs’ ‘real property, interests (Jan 31, 2025)

Steve Abel (Green, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – West Auckland

Hon Ginny Andersen (Labour, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Belmont, Lower Hutt, Wellington

Miles Anderson (National, Waitaki)

Family home (owned by Braehead Grange Trust) – Southburn

Farmland (owned by Braehead Grange Trust) – Southburn

Farmland (owned by Animal Scanning Services (NZ) Limited) – Southburn

Jamie Arbuckle (NZ First, List)

Family home (also used as short-term rental property; jointly owned) – Blenheim

Apartment (jointly owned) – Wellington

Carl Bates (National, Whanganui)

Former family home (in trust) – Manawatū

Rental property (in trust) – Whanganui

Rental apartments (x2, in trust) – Wellington

Family home – Whanganui

Hon Andrew Bayly (National, Port Waikato)

Family home (in trust) – Bombay, Auckland

Farm (in trust) – Waikato

Apartment (in trust) – Wellington

Apartment (in trust) – Queenstown

Commercial property (through Paparimu Land Limited) – Onehunga, Auckland

Commercial property (in trust) – Pukekohe

Camilla Belich (Labour, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Auckland

Former family home (jointly owned leasehold property) – London, United Kingdom

Family holiday home (discretionary beneficial interest; owned by The Belich Trust) – Waikanae Beach

Glen Bennett (Labour, List)

Residential property (jointly owned) – Marfell, New Plymouth

Dan Bidois (National, Northcote)

Family home (jointly owned) – Birkenhead, Auckland

Hon Chris Bishop (National, Hutt South)

Family home – Days Bay, Lower Hutt

Rachel Boyack (Labour, Nelson)

Family home (jointly owned) – Nelson

Cameron Brewer (National, Upper Harbour)

Family home (jointly owned) – Hobsonville Point, Auckland

Hon Rachel Brooking (Labour, Dunedin)

Family home (jointly owned) – Dunedin

Residential property (in family trust) – Dunedin

Hon Simeon Brown (National, Pakuranga)

Family home (jointly owned) – Pakuranga

Family property (jointly owned) – Pakuranga

Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee (National, List)

Property – Havelock, Marlborough

Residential property (x2) – Ilam, Christchurch

Residential property – Fendalton, Christchurch

Residential property – Wellington

Mike Butterick (National, Wairarapa)

Family home (owned by trust) – Masterton

Farmland (owned by trust) – Masterton

Mark Cameron (ACT, List)

Farm (owned by trust) – Ruawai, Northland

Farmland – Ruawai, Northland

Dr Hamish Campbell (National, Ilam)

Family home – Riccarton, Christchurch

Kahurangi Carter (Green, List)

Family home – Christchurch

Dr Carlos Cheung (National, Mt Roskill)

Family home (jointly owned) – Mount Roskill, Auckland

Family home (jointly owned) – Thorndon, Wellington

Rental property (jointly owned) – Epsom, Auckland

Rental property (x3; jointly owned) – Mount Wellington, Auckland

Rental property (jointly owned) – Sandringham, Auckland

Hon Karen Chhour (ACT, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Auckland

Hon Judith Collins (National, Papakura)

Family home (owned by trusts) – Auckland

Commercial and residential property (owned by superannuation scheme) – Wellington

Residential property (owned by superannuation scheme) – Nelson

Hon Casey Costello (NZ First, List)

Family home – Pōkeno, Waikato

Family home – Whangaruru, Northland

Tim Costley (National, Ōtaki)

Family home – Waikanae

Rental property (x2) – Palmerston North

Flat – Wellington

Simon Court (ACT, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Waitakere, Auckland

Family home (jointly owned) – Thorndon, Wellington

Family home (P & S Court Trust) – Glenholme, Rotorua

Family home (P & S Court Trust) – Whangaparāoa, Auckland

Hon Marama Davidson (Green, List)

Family home – Manurewa, Auckland

Reuben Davidson (Labour, Christchurch East)

Family home – North Brighton

Holiday home – Banks Peninsula

Rental property – Christchurch

Hon Matt Doocey (National, Waimakariri)

Family home (owned by trust) – Rangiora, Waimakariri

Residential property (owned by trust) – Merivale, Christchurch

Rental property (owned by trust) – Burnside, Christchurch

Benjamin Doyle (Green, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Waikato

Hon Barbara Edmonds (Labour, Mana)

Family home (jointly owned) – Porirua

Family home (jointly owned) – Ōtāhuhu, Auckland

Tākuta Ferris (Te Pāti Māori, Te Tai Tonga)

Rental property (jointly owned) – Ōtaki

Greg Fleming (National, Maungakiekie)

Family home – Greenlane, Auckland

Andy Foster (NZ First, List)

Family home – Wellington

Paulo Garcia (National, New Lynn)

Family home (jointly owned) – Parnell, Auckland

Investment property – Wellington CBD, Wellington

Hon Julie Anne Genter (Green, Rongotai)

Family home (jointly owned) – Rongotai electorate

Hon Paul Goldsmith (National, List)

Family home (owned by family trust) – Remuera

Apartment – Wellington

House (half-share) – Waitakere Ranges

Hon Nicola Grigg (National, Selwyn)

Home – Prebbleton

Rental property – Rolleston

Shanan Halbert (Labour, List)

Residential property (in trust) – Napier

Ryan Hamilton (National, Hamilton East)

Family home (owned by trust) – Hamilton

Apartment (owned by trust) – Wellington

Hon Peeni Henare (Labour, List)

No recorded real property

Francisco Hernandez (Green, List)

No recorded real property

Rt Hon Chris Hipkins (Labour, Remutaka)

Family home – Upper Hutt, Wellington

Residential property (owned by superannuation trust) – Raumati South, Paraparaumu

Hon Andrew Hoggard (ACT, List)

Family farm – Kiwitea, Manawatū

Hon Willie Jackson (Labour, List)

Family homes (x2; jointly owned) – Māngere Bridge, Auckland

Family home (jointly owned) – Rotorua

Apartment (jointly owned) – Wellington City Centre

Hon Shane Jones (NZ First, List)

Family home – Bay of Islands

House – Maimaru

House – Hihi, Tai Tokerau

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi (Te Pāti Māori, Te Tai Tokerau)

Family home – Whangārei

Family rental – Whangārei

Takutai Tarsh Kemp (Te Pāti Māori, Tāmaki Makaurau)

Family land block – Waitōtara Valley

Dana Kirkpatrick (National, East Coast)

Family home – Gisborne

Apartment – Gisborne

Barbara Kuriger (National, Taranaki-King Country)

Family home (owned by L S & B J Kuriger Trusts Partnership) – New Plymouth

Family home (owned by L S & B J Kuriger Trusts Partnership) – Te Awamutu

Dairy farm (owned by Shortland Farm Limited Partnership) – Ōpunake

Dairy farm (owned by Shortland Farm No 2 Limited Partnership) – Ōpunake

Dairy farm grazing unit (joined leasehold interest) – Ōpunake

Apartment (owned by L S & B J Kuriger Trusts Partnership) – Wellington

Ingrid Leary (Labour, Taieri)

Family home – Kew, Dunedin

Rental property – South Dunedin

Hon Melissa Lee (National, List)

Family home – Auckland

Rental property (owned by superannuation scheme) – Wellington

Nancy Lu (National, List)

Rental property (x2) – Pakuranga, Auckland

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon (National, Botany)

Residential properties (x2) – Auckland

Investment property – Auckland

Cameron Luxton (ACT, List)

Rental properties (x2; as beneficiary of trust) – Tauranga

Commercial properties (x2; as beneficiary of trust) – Tauranga

Hon Jo Luxton (Labour, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Hinds, Ashburton

Holiday home (jointly owned) – Akaroa

Hūhana Lyndon (Green, List)

Family home – Tikipunga, Whangārei

David MacLeod (National, New Plymouth)

Primary residence – New Plymouth

Apartment – Wellington

Holiday house – Kinloch

Rental property – New Plymouth

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke (Te Pāti Māori, Hauraki-Waikato)

Family home (in trust) – Beach Haven

Family whenua (in trust) – Bay of Islands

Jenny Marcroft (NZ First, List)

Family residential section – Warkworth, Auckland

Hon Kieran McAnulty (Labour, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Masterton

Flat (jointly owned) – Lower Hutt

Grant McCallum (National, Northland)

Family home – Maungaturoto

Hon Todd McClay (National, Rotorua)

Private home – Rotorua

Home – Belgium

Private home – Pukehina

Laura McClure (ACT, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Beckenham, Christchurch

Family home (under construction) – Halswell, Christchurch

Hon Nicole McKee (ACT, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Wellington

Dr Tracey McLellan (Labour, List)

Family home – Christchurch

Rental property – Christchurch

Hon James Meager (National, Rangitata)

No recorded real property

Ricardo Menéndez March (Green, List)

No recorded real property

Hon Mark Mitchell (National, Whangaparāoa)

Family home – Millwater, Auckland

Apartment – Thorndon, Wellington

Rental property (residential) – Ōrewa, Auckland

Family holiday home – Kūaotunu, Coromandel

Family holiday home – Bali, Indonesia

Joseph Mooney (National, Southland)

Family home – Central Otago

Rima Nakhle (National, Takanini)

Family home – South Auckland

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Te Pāti Māori, Te Tai Hauāuru)

Kāinga (home) – Ohangai, Hāwera, South Taranaki

Katie Nimon (National, Napier)

Family home (jointly owned) – Marewa, Napier

Rental property (x2; jointly owned) – Havelock North, Hastings

Hon Damien O’Connor (Labour, List)

Family home – Upper Moutere

Greg O’Connor (Labour, Ōhāriu)

Family home – Wellington

Hon David Parker (Labour, List)

Family home (half-share) – Auckland

Holiday home (owned by trust) – Karitane, Otago

Dr Parmjeet Parmar (ACT, List)

Residential rental property – Remuera, Auckland

Residential rental property – Half Moon Bay, Auckland

Commercial property – Mount Wellington, Auckland

Family home (owned by trust) – Eastern Beach, Auckland

Residential rental town houses (x4) – Bucklands Beach, Auckland

Hon Mark Patterson (NZ First, List)

Family home – Dunedin

Apartment – Wellington

Tamatha Paul (Green, Wellington Central)

No recorded real property

Hon Chris Penk (National, Kaipara ki Mahurangi)

Family home (owned by The Barkley Trust) – Waitakere, Auckland

Rt Hon Winston Peters (NZ First, List)

House – St Marys Bay, Auckland

House – Whananaki South, Northland

Land – Whananaki South, Northland

Lan Pham (Green, List)

Family home (owned by Ngoc-Lan Pham Partnership) – Wellington

Hon Tama Potaka (National, Hamilton West)

Rental property (jointly owned) – Central-East Auckland

Family home – Hamilton

Family farm and houses (in Tatau Tatau Trust) – Rangitīkei

Rental property (in Tama and Ariana whānau trust) – Hamilton

Hon Willow-Jean Prime (Labour, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Pakaraka, Northland

Maureen Pugh (National, West Coast-Tasman)

Family home – Turiwhate

Farm – Turiwhate

Timeshare – Toormina, New South Wales, Australia

Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan (Labour, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Onehunga, Auckland

Suze Redmayne (National, Rangitīkei)

Farm (owned by trust) – Turakina

Family home (owned by trust) – Taupō

Apartment (jointly owned with trust) – Auckland

Hon Dr Shane Reti (National, Whangārei)

Residential property – Whangārei

Commercial building (in Shane Reti Blind Trust) – Whangārei

Rental property (in Shane Reti Blind Trust) – Kohimarama

Residential property (in Shane Reti Blind Trust) – Whangārei

Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe (Labour, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Whangaehu

Interests in 26 Māori land blocks – Aotea District

Interests in one Māori land block – Tai Tokerau District

Interests in two Māori land blocks – Tākitimu District

Interests in 11 Māori land blocks – Waipounamu District

Interests in Waipū general land block – Rātana Paa

Hon Dr Deborah Russell (Labour, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Titirangi, Auckland

House (jointly owned) – Karori, Wellington

Tom Rutherford (National, Bay of Plenty)

Family home – Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

Hon Jenny Salesa (Labour, Panmure-Ōtāhuhu)

Family home (jointly owned) – Auckland

Rental property (owned by Praescient Limited) – Auckland

Apartment (jointly owned by Kaha’u Superannuation Fund) – Auckland

Apartment (jointly owned by Kaha’u Superannuation Fund) – Wellington

Two acres of land, no dwellings (99-year lease) – Haveluloto, Tonga

Hon Carmel Sepuloni (Labour, Kelston)

Family home – Titirangi, Auckland

Hon David Seymour (ACT, Epsom)

Residential home (as discretionary beneficiary of trust) – Whangārei

Holiday home (as discretionary beneficiary of trust) – Northland

Section (as discretionary beneficiary of trust) – Whangārei

Residential home (as beneficiary of trust) – Auckland

Hon Penny Simmonds (National, Invercargill)

Family home and farm (jointly owned) – Mabel Bush, Southland

Farm (jointly owned) – Ryal Bush, Southland

Family cribs (x3; owned by family trust) – Riverton, Southland

Rental property (owned by family trust) – Invercargill

Hon Scott Simpson (National, Coromandel)

Land (owned by New Chums Trust) – Whangapoua, Coromandel

Family home – Thames

Rental property – Remuera, Auckland

Family home – Kūaotunu, Coromandel

Stuart Smith (National, Kaikōura)

Family home (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Dry Hills, Blenheim

Apartment (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Thorndon, Wellington

Timeshare week (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Queenstown Mews

Rental property (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Redwood, Blenheim

Apartment (half-share owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Frankton, Queenstown

Lemauga Lydia Sosene (Labour, Māngere)

Family home (jointly owned) – Favona, Auckland

Hon Erica Stanford (National, East Coast Bays)

Family home – Ōkura

Residential property, holiday home (owned by family trust) – Whangamatā

Todd Stephenson (ACT, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Queenstown

Apartments (x2; jointly owned) – Wellington

Apartment (jointly owned) – Sydney, Australia

Apartment (jointly owned) – Geelong, Australia

Apartment (held in trust) – Wellington

Rental property (held in trust) – Te Ānau

Chlöe Swarbrick (Green, Auckland Central)

Apartment (jointly owned) – Auckland Central

Cushla Tangaere-Manuel (Labour, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti)

Family home – East Coast

Interest in one land block – Rangitukia, East Coast

Hon Jan Tinetti (Labour, List)

Family home – Mātua, Tauranga

Apartment – Wellington Central

Teanau Tuiono (Green, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Manawatū

Whānau home – Manurewa

Hon Phil Twyford (Labour, Te Atatū)

Family home (owned by family trust) – Te Atatū Peninsula

Sam Uffindell (National, Tauranga)

Family home (owned by trust) – Paengaroa

Tanya Unkovich (NZ First, List)

No recorded real property

Hon Louise Upston (National, Taupō)

Family home (jointly owned) – Cambridge

Apartment (jointly owned) – Wellington

Tangi Utikere (Labour, Palmerston North)

Family home (jointly owned) – Palmerston North

Tim van de Molen (National, Waikato)

Horticultural property (owned by Caritim Limited) – Tamahere, Waikato

Residential houses (x2; owned by van de Molen Family Trust) – Tamahere, Waikato

Hon Brooke van Velden (ACT, Tāmaki)

Family home – Auckland

Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall (Labour, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Wellington

Family property (jointly owned) – Malé, Maldives

Celia Wade-Brown (Green, List)

Family home and native forest – Wairarapa

Rental property – Island Bay, Wellington

Rawiri Waititi (Te Pāti Māori, Waiariki)

Family home (jointly owned) – Whakatāne, Eastern Bay of Plenty

Hon Simon Watts (National, North Shore)

Family home (owned by trust) – North Shore

Residential section (owned by trust) – Cambridge

Commercial property (owned by trust) – Cambridge

Holiday home (owned by trust) – Waihi Beach

Hon Dr Duncan Webb (Labour, Christchurch Central)

Family home (owned by trust) – Christchurch

Share in family home (owned by trust) – Wellington

Catherine Wedd (National, Tukituki)

Family home (jointly owned) – Havelock North

Apartment – Wellington

Dr Vanessa Weenink (National, Banks Peninsula)

Family home (x2; jointly owned) – Christchurch

Apartment – Wellington

Helen White (Labour, Mt Albert)

Home (owned by Puriri Trust) – Sandringham, Auckland

Arena Williams (Labour, Manurewa)

Family home (jointly owned) – Manurewa, Auckland

Family home (jointly owned) – Te Aro, Wellington

Hon Nicola Willis (National, List)

House (jointly owned) – Karori, Wellington

House (owned by Appledore Trust) – Kelburn, Wellington

House (owned by Appledore Trust) – Riversdale, Wairarapa

House (owned by Appledore Trust) – Wānaka

Scott Willis (Green, List)

Family home (jointly owned) – Waitati, Dunedin

Hon Dr Megan Woods (Labour, Wigram)

House – Hillmorton, Christchurch

Home (jointly owned) – Hillmorton, Christchurch

Dr Lawrence Xu-Nan (Green, List)