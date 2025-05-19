Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

MPs’ property portfolios: Christopher Luxon sells investment houses, politicians with overseas interests

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

Budget to provide $164 million towards urgent care services and New Zealand correspondence school Te Kura continues to see enrolments rise. Video / NZ Herald

The latest disclosures of politicians’ financial interests have been released by Parliament, revealing how MPs’ property portfolios looked at the start of the year.

Since Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took the National Party leadership in late 2021, the number of properties he owns has been widely reported on. Upon taking the top job, Luxon had seven, but last year he began selling a number of investment properties.

The register of pecuniary interests released this month, accurate as of January 31, 2025, shows the Prime Minister’s portfolio has dropped to three properties. He owns two residential properties and one investment property, all in Auckland.

In 2024, Luxon had two residential properties and four investment properties in Auckland, as well as a residential property in Wellington.

As the Herald reported last September, Luxon sold his Wellington Apartment in the Kate Sheppard complex opposite Parliament as he moved into Premier House, following refurbishments there. He briefly came under pressure for claiming an allowance while living in the apartment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Among the politicians with the largest property portfolios is Labour MP and former Speaker Adrian Rurawhe. According to the 2025 register, he jointly owns a family home in Whangaehu and has interests in a large number of Māori land blocks.

He has interests in 26 Māori land blocks in the Aotea district, one block in Tai Tokerau, two in Tākitimu, 11 in Waipounamu and interests in a Waipū general land block at Rātana Paa.

National’s Carlos Cheung jointly owns a number of properties. He jointly owns five rental properties in Auckland, as well as a family home there and another in Wellington.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's property portfolio has shrunk. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's property portfolio has shrunk. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act MP Parmjeet Parmar is another with a large portfolio. The register lists her as owning two residential rental properties, four residential rental town houses, a family home (owned by a trust) and a commercial property, all in Auckland.

Her colleague Todd Stephenson jointly owns a family home in Queenstown as well as two apartments in Wellington plus two apartments in Australia, one in Sydney and one in Geelong. He also has an apartment held in trust in Wellington and a rental property held in trust in Te Ānau.

Other MPs also have property interests overseas. For example, Labour’s Camilla Belich lists a former family home (jointly owned leasehold property) in London, National’s Todd McClay has a home in Belgium, National MP Mark Mitchell has a holiday house in Bali, National MP Maureen Pugh has a timeshare in New South Wales, Labour MP Jenny Salesa has two acres of lands on a 99-year lease in Tonga, and Labour MP Ayesha Verrall has a jointly owned family property in the Maldives. Green MP Ricardo Menendez March previously listed a family home in Tijuana, Mexico, but that’s dropped off his 2025 list.

Act MP Parmjeet Parmar has a large portfolio. Photo / Alex Burton
Act MP Parmjeet Parmar has a large portfolio. Photo / Alex Burton

The point of the register of pecuniary interests is to provide transparency about MPs’ financial interests and strengthen public trust and confidence in the parliamentary process and decision making.

It lists a wide range of interests, including MPs’ interests in businesses, gifts they have received, payments to them for participating in other activities, and any debts they have.

For example, the register shows the Prime Minister was given two wristwatches (one at the Nato Summit and one from Thailand’s Prime Minister), NZ First’s Mark Patterson has interests in a Bitcoin Trust ETF through iShares, and National’s Stuart Smith has interests in a very long list of businesses.

A large number of MPs got corporate tickets to sporting events, concerts and hunting trips, as well as many helicopter rides.

MPs’ ‘real property, interests (Jan 31, 2025)

Steve Abel (Green, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – West Auckland 

Hon Ginny Andersen (Labour, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Belmont, Lower Hutt, Wellington 

Miles Anderson (National, Waitaki)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (owned by Braehead Grange Trust) – Southburn  
  • Farmland (owned by Braehead Grange Trust) – Southburn  
  • Farmland (owned by Animal Scanning Services (NZ) Limited) – Southburn 

Jamie Arbuckle (NZ First, List)

  • Family home (also used as short-term rental property; jointly owned) – Blenheim  
  • Apartment (jointly owned) – Wellington 

Carl Bates (National, Whanganui)

  • Former family home (in trust) – Manawatū  
  • Rental property (in trust) – Whanganui  
  • Rental apartments (x2, in trust) – Wellington  
  • Family home – Whanganui 

Hon Andrew Bayly (National, Port Waikato)

  • Family home (in trust) – Bombay, Auckland  
  • Farm (in trust) – Waikato  
  • Apartment (in trust) – Wellington  
  • Apartment (in trust) – Queenstown  
  • Commercial property (through Paparimu Land Limited) – Onehunga, Auckland  
  • Commercial property (in trust) – Pukekohe 

Camilla Belich (Labour, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Auckland  
  • Former family home (jointly owned leasehold property) – London, United Kingdom  
  • Family holiday home (discretionary beneficial interest; owned by The Belich Trust) – Waikanae Beach 

Glen Bennett (Labour, List)

  • Residential property (jointly owned) – Marfell, New Plymouth 

Dan Bidois (National, Northcote)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (jointly owned) – Birkenhead, Auckland 

Hon Chris Bishop (National, Hutt South)

  • Family home – Days Bay, Lower Hutt 

Rachel Boyack (Labour, Nelson)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Nelson 

Cameron Brewer (National, Upper Harbour)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Hobsonville Point, Auckland 

Hon Rachel Brooking (Labour, Dunedin)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Dunedin  
  • Residential property (in family trust) – Dunedin 

Hon Simeon Brown (National, Pakuranga)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Pakuranga  
  • Family property (jointly owned) – Pakuranga 

Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee (National, List)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Property – Havelock, Marlborough  
  • Residential property (x2) – Ilam, Christchurch  
  • Residential property – Fendalton, Christchurch  
  • Residential property – Wellington 

Mike Butterick (National, Wairarapa)

  • Family home (owned by trust) – Masterton  
  • Farmland (owned by trust) – Masterton 

Mark Cameron (ACT, List)

  • Farm (owned by trust) – Ruawai, Northland  
  • Farmland – Ruawai, Northland 

Dr Hamish Campbell (National, Ilam)

  • Family home – Riccarton, Christchurch 

Kahurangi Carter (Green, List)

  • Family home – Christchurch 

Dr Carlos Cheung (National, Mt Roskill)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Mount Roskill, Auckland  
  • Family home (jointly owned) – Thorndon, Wellington  
  • Rental property (jointly owned) – Epsom, Auckland  
  • Rental property (x3; jointly owned) – Mount Wellington, Auckland  
  • Rental property (jointly owned) – Sandringham, Auckland 

Hon Karen Chhour (ACT, List)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (jointly owned) – Auckland 

Hon Judith Collins (National, Papakura)

  • Family home (owned by trusts) – Auckland  
  • Commercial and residential property (owned by superannuation scheme) – Wellington  
  • Residential property (owned by superannuation scheme) – Nelson 

Hon Casey Costello (NZ First, List)

  • Family home – Pōkeno, Waikato  
  • Family home – Whangaruru, Northland 

Tim Costley (National, Ōtaki)

  • Family home – Waikanae  
  • Rental property (x2) – Palmerston North 
  • Flat – Wellington 

Simon Court (ACT, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Waitakere, Auckland  
  • Family home (jointly owned) – Thorndon, Wellington  
  • Family home (P & S Court Trust) – Glenholme, Rotorua  
  • Family home (P & S Court Trust) – Whangaparāoa, Auckland 

Hon Marama Davidson (Green, List)

  • Family home – Manurewa, Auckland 

Reuben Davidson (Labour, Christchurch East)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home – North Brighton  
  • Holiday home – Banks Peninsula  
  • Rental property – Christchurch 

Hon Matt Doocey (National, Waimakariri)

  • Family home (owned by trust) – Rangiora, Waimakariri  
  • Residential property (owned by trust) – Merivale, Christchurch  
  • Rental property (owned by trust) – Burnside, Christchurch 

Benjamin Doyle (Green, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Waikato 

Hon Barbara Edmonds (Labour, Mana)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Porirua  
  • Family home (jointly owned) – Ōtāhuhu, Auckland 

Tākuta Ferris (Te Pāti Māori, Te Tai Tonga)

  • Rental property (jointly owned) – Ōtaki 

Greg Fleming (National, Maungakiekie)

  • Family home – Greenlane, Auckland 

Andy Foster (NZ First, List)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home – Wellington 

Paulo Garcia (National, New Lynn)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Parnell, Auckland  
  • Investment property – Wellington CBD, Wellington 

Hon Julie Anne Genter (Green, Rongotai)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Rongotai electorate 

Hon Paul Goldsmith (National, List)

  • Family home (owned by family trust) – Remuera  
  • Apartment – Wellington  
  • House (half-share) – Waitakere Ranges 

Hon Nicola Grigg (National, Selwyn)

  • Home – Prebbleton  
  • Rental property – Rolleston 

Shanan Halbert (Labour, List)

  • Residential property (in trust) – Napier 

Ryan Hamilton (National, Hamilton East)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (owned by trust) – Hamilton  
  • Apartment (owned by trust) – Wellington 

Hon Peeni Henare (Labour, List)

  • No recorded real property 

Francisco Hernandez (Green, List)

  • No recorded real property 

Rt Hon Chris Hipkins (Labour, Remutaka)

  • Family home – Upper Hutt, Wellington  
  • Residential property (owned by superannuation trust) – Raumati South, Paraparaumu 

Hon Andrew Hoggard (ACT, List)

  • Family farm – Kiwitea, Manawatū 

Hon Willie Jackson (Labour, List)

  • Family homes (x2; jointly owned) – Māngere Bridge, Auckland  
  • Family home (jointly owned) – Rotorua  
  • Apartment (jointly owned) – Wellington City Centre 

Hon Shane Jones (NZ First, List)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home – Bay of Islands  
  • House – Maimaru  
  • House – Hihi, Tai Tokerau 

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi (Te Pāti Māori, Te Tai Tokerau)

  • Family home – Whangārei  
  • Family rental – Whangārei 

Takutai Tarsh Kemp (Te Pāti Māori, Tāmaki Makaurau)

  • Family land block – Waitōtara Valley 

Dana Kirkpatrick (National, East Coast)

  • Family home – Gisborne  
  • Apartment – Gisborne 

Barbara Kuriger (National, Taranaki-King Country)

  • Family home (owned by L S & B J Kuriger Trusts Partnership) – New Plymouth  
  • Family home (owned by L S & B J Kuriger Trusts Partnership) – Te Awamutu  
  • Dairy farm (owned by Shortland Farm Limited Partnership) – Ōpunake  
  • Dairy farm (owned by Shortland Farm No 2 Limited Partnership) – Ōpunake  
  • Dairy farm grazing unit (joined leasehold interest) – Ōpunake  
  • Apartment (owned by L S & B J Kuriger Trusts Partnership) – Wellington 

Ingrid Leary (Labour, Taieri)

  • Family home – Kew, Dunedin  
  • Rental property – South Dunedin 

Hon Melissa Lee (National, List)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home – Auckland  
  • Rental property (owned by superannuation scheme) – Wellington 

Nancy Lu (National, List)

  • Rental property (x2) – Pakuranga, Auckland 

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon (National, Botany)

  • Residential properties (x2) – Auckland  
  • Investment property – Auckland 

Cameron Luxton (ACT, List)

  • Rental properties (x2; as beneficiary of trust) – Tauranga  
  • Commercial properties (x2; as beneficiary of trust) – Tauranga 

Hon Jo Luxton (Labour, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Hinds, Ashburton  
  • Holiday home (jointly owned) – Akaroa 

Hūhana Lyndon (Green, List)

  • Family home – Tikipunga, Whangārei 

David MacLeod (National, New Plymouth)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Primary residence – New Plymouth  
  • Apartment – Wellington  
  • Holiday house – Kinloch  
  • Rental property – New Plymouth 

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke (Te Pāti Māori, Hauraki-Waikato)

  • Family home (in trust) – Beach Haven  
  • Family whenua (in trust) – Bay of Islands 

Jenny Marcroft (NZ First, List)

  • Family residential section – Warkworth, Auckland 

Hon Kieran McAnulty (Labour, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Masterton  
  • Flat (jointly owned) – Lower Hutt 

Grant McCallum (National, Northland)

  • Family home – Maungaturoto 

Hon Todd McClay (National, Rotorua)

  • Private home – Rotorua  
  • Home – Belgium  
  • Private home – Pukehina 

Laura McClure (ACT, List)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (jointly owned) – Beckenham, Christchurch  
  • Family home (under construction) – Halswell, Christchurch 

Hon Nicole McKee (ACT, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Wellington 

Dr Tracey McLellan (Labour, List)

  • Family home – Christchurch 
  • Rental property – Christchurch 

Hon James Meager (National, Rangitata)

  • No recorded real property 

Ricardo Menéndez March (Green, List)

  • No recorded real property 

Hon Mark Mitchell (National, Whangaparāoa)

  • Family home – Millwater, Auckland  
  • Apartment – Thorndon, Wellington  
  • Rental property (residential) – Ōrewa, Auckland  
  • Family holiday home – Kūaotunu, Coromandel  
  • Family holiday home – Bali, Indonesia 

Joseph Mooney (National, Southland)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home – Central Otago 

Rima Nakhle (National, Takanini)

  • Family home – South Auckland 

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Te Pāti Māori, Te Tai Hauāuru)

  • Kāinga (home) – Ohangai, Hāwera, South Taranaki 

Katie Nimon (National, Napier)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Marewa, Napier  
  • Rental property (x2; jointly owned) – Havelock North, Hastings 

Hon Damien O’Connor (Labour, List)

  • Family home – Upper Moutere 

Greg O’Connor (Labour, Ōhāriu)

  • Family home – Wellington 

Hon David Parker (Labour, List)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (half-share) – Auckland  
  • Holiday home (owned by trust) – Karitane, Otago 

Dr Parmjeet Parmar (ACT, List)

  • Residential rental property – Remuera, Auckland  
  • Residential rental property – Half Moon Bay, Auckland  
  • Commercial property – Mount Wellington, Auckland  
  • Family home (owned by trust) – Eastern Beach, Auckland  
  • Residential rental town houses (x4) – Bucklands Beach, Auckland 

Hon Mark Patterson (NZ First, List)

  • Family home – Dunedin  
  • Apartment – Wellington 

Tamatha Paul (Green, Wellington Central)

  • No recorded real property 

Hon Chris Penk (National, Kaipara ki Mahurangi)

  • Family home (owned by The Barkley Trust) – Waitakere, Auckland 

Rt Hon Winston Peters (NZ First, List)

  • House – St Marys Bay, Auckland  
  • House – Whananaki South, Northland  
  • Land – Whananaki South, Northland 

Lan Pham (Green, List)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (owned by Ngoc-Lan Pham Partnership) – Wellington 

Hon Tama Potaka (National, Hamilton West)

  • Rental property (jointly owned) – Central-East Auckland  
  • Family home – Hamilton  
  • Family farm and houses (in Tatau Tatau Trust) – Rangitīkei  
  • Rental property (in Tama and Ariana whānau trust) – Hamilton 

Hon Willow-Jean Prime (Labour, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Pakaraka, Northland 

Maureen Pugh (National, West Coast-Tasman)

  • Family home – Turiwhate  
  • Farm – Turiwhate  
  • Timeshare – Toormina, New South Wales, Australia 

Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan (Labour, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Onehunga, Auckland 

Suze Redmayne (National, Rangitīkei)

  • Farm (owned by trust) – Turakina 
  • Family home (owned by trust) – Taupō  
  • Apartment (jointly owned with trust) – Auckland 

Hon Dr Shane Reti (National, Whangārei)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Residential property – Whangārei  
  • Commercial building (in Shane Reti Blind Trust) – Whangārei  
  • Rental property (in Shane Reti Blind Trust) – Kohimarama 
  • Residential property (in Shane Reti Blind Trust) – Whangārei 

Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe (Labour, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Whangaehu  
  • Interests in 26 Māori land blocks – Aotea District  
  • Interests in one Māori land block – Tai Tokerau District  
  • Interests in two Māori land blocks – Tākitimu District 
  • Interests in 11 Māori land blocks – Waipounamu District  
  • Interests in Waipū general land block – Rātana Paa 

Hon Dr Deborah Russell (Labour, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Titirangi, Auckland  
  • House (jointly owned) – Karori, Wellington 

Tom Rutherford (National, Bay of Plenty)

  • Family home – Pāpāmoa, Tauranga 

Hon Jenny Salesa (Labour, Panmure-Ōtāhuhu)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Auckland  
  • Rental property (owned by Praescient Limited) – Auckland  
  • Apartment (jointly owned by Kaha’u Superannuation Fund) – Auckland  
  • Apartment (jointly owned by Kaha’u Superannuation Fund) – Wellington  
  • Two acres of land, no dwellings (99-year lease) – Haveluloto, Tonga 

Hon Carmel Sepuloni (Labour, Kelston)

  • Family home – Titirangi, Auckland 

Hon David Seymour (ACT, Epsom)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Residential home (as discretionary beneficiary of trust) – Whangārei  
  • Holiday home (as discretionary beneficiary of trust) – Northland  
  • Section (as discretionary beneficiary of trust) – Whangārei  
  • Residential home (as beneficiary of trust) – Auckland 

Hon Penny Simmonds (National, Invercargill)

  • Family home and farm (jointly owned) – Mabel Bush, Southland  
  • Farm (jointly owned) – Ryal Bush, Southland  
  • Family cribs (x3; owned by family trust) – Riverton, Southland  
  • Rental property (owned by family trust) – Invercargill 

Hon Scott Simpson (National, Coromandel)

  • Land (owned by New Chums Trust) – Whangapoua, Coromandel  
  • Family home – Thames  
  • Rental property – Remuera, Auckland  
  • Family home – Kūaotunu, Coromandel 

Stuart Smith (National, Kaikōura)

  • Family home (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Dry Hills, Blenheim  
  • Apartment (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Thorndon, Wellington
  • Timeshare week (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Queenstown Mews  
  • Rental property (owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Redwood, Blenheim  
  • Apartment (half-share owned by Tayler-Smith Family Trust) – Frankton, Queenstown 

Lemauga Lydia Sosene (Labour, Māngere)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Favona, Auckland 

Hon Erica Stanford (National, East Coast Bays)

  • Family home – Ōkura  
  • Residential property, holiday home (owned by family trust) – Whangamatā 

Todd Stephenson (ACT, List)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (jointly owned) – Queenstown  
  • Apartments (x2; jointly owned) – Wellington  
  • Apartment (jointly owned) – Sydney, Australia  
  • Apartment (jointly owned) – Geelong, Australia  
  • Apartment (held in trust) – Wellington  
  • Rental property (held in trust) – Te Ānau 

Chlöe Swarbrick (Green, Auckland Central)

  • Apartment (jointly owned) – Auckland Central 

Cushla Tangaere-Manuel (Labour, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti)

  • Family home – East Coast  
  • Interest in one land block – Rangitukia, East Coast 

Hon Jan Tinetti (Labour, List)

  • Family home – Mātua, Tauranga  
  • Apartment – Wellington Central 

Teanau Tuiono (Green, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Manawatū  
  • Whānau home – Manurewa 

Hon Phil Twyford (Labour, Te Atatū)

  • Family home (owned by family trust) – Te Atatū Peninsula 

Sam Uffindell (National, Tauranga)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (owned by trust) – Paengaroa 

Tanya Unkovich (NZ First, List)

  • No recorded real property 

Hon Louise Upston (National, Taupō)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Cambridge  
  • Apartment (jointly owned) – Wellington 

Tangi Utikere (Labour, Palmerston North)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Palmerston North 

Tim van de Molen (National, Waikato)

  • Horticultural property (owned by Caritim Limited) – Tamahere, Waikato  
  • Residential houses (x2; owned by van de Molen Family Trust) – Tamahere, Waikato 

Hon Brooke van Velden (ACT, Tāmaki)

  • Family home – Auckland 

Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall (Labour, List)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (jointly owned) – Wellington  
  • Family property (jointly owned) – Malé, Maldives 

Celia Wade-Brown (Green, List)

  • Family home and native forest – Wairarapa  
  • Rental property – Island Bay, Wellington 

Rawiri Waititi (Te Pāti Māori, Waiariki)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Whakatāne, Eastern Bay of Plenty 

Hon Simon Watts (National, North Shore)

  • Family home (owned by trust) – North Shore  
  • Residential section (owned by trust) – Cambridge  
  • Commercial property (owned by trust) – Cambridge  
  • Holiday home (owned by trust) – Waihi Beach 

Hon Dr Duncan Webb (Labour, Christchurch Central)

  • Family home (owned by trust) – Christchurch  
  • Share in family home (owned by trust) – Wellington 

Catherine Wedd (National, Tukituki)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Havelock North  
  • Apartment – Wellington 

Dr Vanessa Weenink (National, Banks Peninsula)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (x2; jointly owned) – Christchurch  
  • Apartment – Wellington 

Helen White (Labour, Mt Albert)

  • Home (owned by Puriri Trust) – Sandringham, Auckland 

Arena Williams (Labour, Manurewa)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Manurewa, Auckland  
  • Family home (jointly owned) – Te Aro, Wellington 

Hon Nicola Willis (National, List)

  • House (jointly owned) – Karori, Wellington  
  • House (owned by Appledore Trust) – Kelburn, Wellington  
  • House (owned by Appledore Trust) – Riversdale, Wairarapa  
  • House (owned by Appledore Trust) – Wānaka 

Scott Willis (Green, List)

  • Family home (jointly owned) – Waitati, Dunedin 

Hon Dr Megan Woods (Labour, Wigram)

  • House – Hillmorton, Christchurch  
  • Home (jointly owned) – Hillmorton, Christchurch 

Dr Lawrence Xu-Nan (Green, List)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Family home (jointly owned) – Mt Wellington, Auckland
  • Rental property – Richmond, Christchurch 
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics