29 Oct, 2025 07:19 AM 2 mins to read

New Zealanders have a chance to nab a whopping $30 million in this evening’s Lotto Powerball draw.

Tonight’s numbers are 30, 4, 14, 24, 13, and 33. The Bonus ball is 38 and the Powerball is 2.

The total prize pool is $31.2m – $30m in Powerball, $1m in First Division and $200,000 in Strike Four.

On Saturday, nine players shared $1m in the First Division draw, each taking home $111,111.