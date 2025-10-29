What to do if you win
Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.
For prizes of more than $1000, winners must complete an online prize form.
Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.
For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.
Powerball wins in 2025
January 8: $7m, MyLotto player in Wellington.
January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto player in Taranaki.
February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto and Post, Hamilton.
February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī and Toyworld, Waihī.
March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch.
March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin.
March 22: $5.3m, Windsor on the Spot Express, Port Chalmers.
April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland.
May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua.
June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill.
June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington.
July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch.
August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch.
August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki.
September 13: $10m, MyLotto, Dunedin.
