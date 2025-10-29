Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Lotto Powerball: $30 million up for grabs in latest jackpot draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

How does Lotto make overnight millionaires? Video / Annaleise Shortland

New Zealanders have a chance to nab a whopping $30 million in this evening’s Lotto Powerball draw.

Tonight’s numbers are 30, 4, 14, 24, 13, and 33. The Bonus ball is 38 and the Powerball is 2.

The total prize pool is $31.2m – $30m in Powerball, $1m in First

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save