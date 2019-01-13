Emergency services are preparing to rescue a man who has fallen down a cliff at Bucklands Beach.

Police were called to the incident just before 3pm.

A police media spokesperson said a man had fallen off a cliff at Musick Point.

A medic was treating the man. Police, St John, Fire and Emergency and the Police Eagle helicopter were all in attendance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said they were going to use a stokes basket to get the man into a position where he could be winched up by a helicopter.

The position of the tide had not made a sea rescue possible, he said.