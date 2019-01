Emergency services are attending a two-car crash at Hamilton's Dinsdale roundabout.

The crash happened at the Whatawhata and Dinsdale Rd intersection just before 2.20pm today.

Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess said the two cars collided at the Dinsdale roundabout.

The crash did not appear to be major and one person who had a pre-existing medical condition was being treated for minor injuries, he said.