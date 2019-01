A fisherman has died in the Bream Bay area south of Whangārei.

Police were called to Ruakaka after the water incident this morning.

They were called to the scene at 7.06am after a fisherman appeared to get into difficulty while retrieving fishing nets.

​

Advertisement

The man died at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said another person was transported to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition.