Two people are injured, one seriously, after a car rolled near Kawerau this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call at 2.10pm and were at the scene between Kawerau Rd West and Mangaone Rd.

Initially there were reports a person was trapped.

One person has serious injuries and both are being taken to Whakatāne Hospital by ambulance.

A tow truck is on the way to the scene.

Any road blockages are unknown.