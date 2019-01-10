Eight people have been injured in a horror crash in South Auckland.

One child was sent to Auckland's Starship Hospital via helicopter in a critical condition.

Another patient, in a serious condition, was also taken to Starship via helicopter.

The accident happened at the intersection of Gun Club and Schlaepfer Rds in Pukekohe. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Five others were transferred to Middlemore Hospital by helicopter, all in a moderate condition.

Advertisement

One person in a moderate condition was transferred via ambulance to a local medical centre.

Fire and Emergency NZ have confirmed the accident happened at 11.25am at the intersection of Gun Club and Schlaepfer Rds.

St John sent four ambulances and two helicopters to the scene.