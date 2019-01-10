Hundreds of lizards are being carefully trapped and re-homed from a site in Wellington earmarked for construction.

A significant population of mainly indigenous northern grass skinks is nestled right in the way of a project to develop new walking and biking paths along Cobham Drive.

Canned pear has been used to entice the lizards into the specially designed traps, and so far more than 300 have been caught, weighed, measured and rehomed.

The lizards have been released at two locations about five kilometres away.

Research by Victoria PhD student Chris Woolley prompted the closer consideration of the lizard population.

Wellington City Council natural environment portfolio leader Peter Gilberd said he was pleased plans for the construction project included work to minimise and mitigate the impacts on native life.

"After laying the paths, we'll be landscaping areas along the route with rock and native plants, which will recreate habitat suitable for lizards.

"We don't know yet whether lizards will naturally return to this area. If they don't, this area will provide a useful site where they could be released in future.

A new asphalt bike path, concrete footpath and landscaped areas with seating will be developed between Evans Bay Parade and the airport roundabout.

Construction on the seaward side is expected to start at the Evans Bay end in February and take about a year.

Victoria University researchers will monitor the lizards after their relocation.