A person has died and State Highway 35 is closed north of Gisborne after a truck rolled onto the road early this morning.

Police were alerted that a truck had rolled down a bank between Mata Rd and Kaiawha Rd at 6.40am.

Later, at 8.20am, police confirmed that the driver, the sole occupant of the truck, had died at the scene.

The road near Tokomaru Bay had been closed around the crash scene and was expected to remain so for some time.

Motorists were asked to follow directions of emergency personnel and observe signage regarding diversions.