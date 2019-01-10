A church in Titahi Bay, north of Wellington, was damaged overnight after firefighters arrived on the scene to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

Around midnight Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) received numerous calls about a fire at the Titahi Bay Baptist Church on Waiutu St.

No was injured nor other properties damaged in the blaze that took five fire appliances several hours to bring under control, a Fenz spokesman said.

It was not yet known what caused the fire and around 5am a fire investigator and police had left the scene.