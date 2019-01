A car has rolled on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Turangi.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call about the crash just before 7.30am and were on the way to the scene at Tauranga Taupō about 10 minutes north of Turangi.

The driver was not injured but shaken and there were no road blockages, she said.

The fire service is also on scene.