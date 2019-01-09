More than a dozen police swarmed on Auckland's Queen St this evening, making two arrests as crowds of passers-by watched and filmed.

At least five police cars and a police van rushed to the footpath outside Centre Court on Lower Queen St about 5.40pm.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? SEND US AN EMAIL

Two women were arrested while screaming abuse as crowds watched, a witness said.

A witness said three women were arrested as they screamed abuse as crowds watched. Photo / Cherie Howie
A witness said three women were arrested as they screamed abuse as crowds watched. Photo / Cherie Howie

It was not known what sparked the commotion.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At one point half a dozen officers stood in line ready to assist, as others worked to bring the situation under control, a witness said.

The incident was resolved within about 15 minutes and police have now left the scene.

A Police spokesman said two women were arrested for liquor offences.

A woman is taken away by police officers in central Auckland. Photo / Cherie Howie
A woman is taken away by police officers in central Auckland. Photo / Cherie Howie