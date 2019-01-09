A 50 year old man has been arrested in relation to an attempted robbery at a Hastings store last week.

Detective Constable Karli Whiu said he had been charged with assault with intent to rob and injures with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Around 4.45pm on Saturday a man entered the Discount Tobacco store on Charles Street and attacked the owner, Whiu said.

The owner resisted the attack, alerting people passing by who contacted the police.

The man then fled, leaving the store owner with extensive bruising and other, moderate injuries.

He will appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow .