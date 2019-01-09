A young French-New Zealand girl has had the experience of a lifetime after she got to interact and swim with a small pod of dolphins in the Bay of Islands.

On Wednesday, January 2, Monaco-born Adryana Danks was on holiday with her father and granddad at Otehei Bay when they took the family boat out.

But just minutes into their journey a pod of playful dolphins appeared in the bay.

Not wanting to miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime, her dad Kenneth Danks encouraged his 8-year-old daughter Adryana to jump into the water with the dolphins.

"She saw the dolphins and jumped into the dinghy. It was such a great experience for her," Sonia, Adryana's mum told the Herald.

"She was a little nervous but she was really excited and happy at the same time.

"They kept diving under her and around and playing around her just out of reaching distance."

Adryana was a little nervous but excited as two dolphins gave her a breath-taking experience. Photo / Supplied

Two dolphins popped their head out of the water and played with eight-year-old Adryana Danks while on holiday in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Supplied

Sonia says the dolphins hung around for hours in the water and were interacting with paddle boarders and other boats.

The dolphins followed Adryana's boat for some time, before performing their own show by jumping out the water and swimming under and around the dinghy.

Adryana Danks had the experience of a lifetime after she was surrounded by playful dolphins in the water while on holiday in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Supplied

Sonia, who has lived in New Zealand with her family for the past two years, says they have holidayed in the Bay of Islands every summer but that this is the most magical trip they've had to date.

"It was such a lovely experience and something Adryana will remember in years to come."