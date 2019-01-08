A driver injured in a South Auckland crash where a car was wedged under a freight truck has walked away from the incident without the need for a hospital visit.

Images of the incident on Timberley Ave in Māngere around 5am today show a late-model hatchback lodged under the back of the truck with the roof of the car crushed.

A piece of metal from the truck can be seen protruding into the passenger side window of the car.

The crash aftermath.

A witness told the Herald the driver of the car was seen walking around soon after the collision.

Advertisement

St John said an ambulance attended the scene to assess the person moderately injured but no transport was needed.

08/01/19 04:54: Traffic incident in Mangere. 1 patient. No transport. https://t.co/uD0PwdHFOC — St John (@StJohnAlerts) January 8, 2019

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are seen in the video assisting with vehicle recovery.