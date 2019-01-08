An Auckland man who witnessed a police chase in Glen Innes this evening said he felt like it was unfolding in a different country.

Police were attempting to speak to a man in relation to a family harm incident around 7.30pm but he fled the scene in his vehicle.

A pursuit quickly ensued around the east Auckland suburb and witness Luke Davis told the Herald it was "pretty out there".

"I thought I was in another country or something - it was crazy," he said.

"The police helicopter above, all these police, dog handlers as well ... I really thought I was in another country."

A police spokeswoman said a police car followed the man for a short time but the Eagle helicopter soon took over.

The man was arrested on the Glen Innes street. Photo / Supplied

"A unit followed it for a short time before the Eagle helicopter tracked it from above," she said.

"The man dumped his vehicle and ran off on foot. Eagle informed the unit who caught up with him and arrested him around Paddington St, Glen Innes."

Davis said he first heard the Eagle helicopter flying above and police sirens, before walking outside and seeing the offender driving past him.

He said the man was driving a "pretty damaged" van which had smoke coming out of it.

Footage from Paddington St shows around a dozen police officers on the street and at least six police cars on the scene.

The police spokeswoman said the man was arrested around 7.50pm.