The search for a man who went fishing at one of Auckland's west coast beaches has resumed this morning.

Police confirmed search and rescue teams were back at Bethells Beach; working to find the man, who is in his 50s.

It is understood the man's son raised the alarm about 5pm on Sunday after his father failed to return from a fishing trip at the beach that started about midday that day.

A police spokeswoman said authorities were due to provide an update on the situation later this morning.

Police said yesterday that the Eagle helicopter had conducted an aerial search of the area and that Surf Life Saving staff had been helping with the search on the ground also.

The search comes just over 10 years after Warriors star Sonny Fa'i was swept away at the same beach after saving his younger brother, Lesi.

The tragedy happened on January 4, 2009, after Fa'i and family members had spent that Sunday afternoon running on the nearby sand dunes.

His body was never found.

The 20-year-old's family were back at the beach late last week to remember the 10th anniversary of the day they lost him at sea.