A two-car crash on the Otago Peninsula this afternoon has left a critically injured person unconscious and trapped in their utility vehicle.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the scene of the crash, in Portobello Rd between Broad Bay and Portobello, and instead travel over Highcliff Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report about 3.50pm from St John about the crash, involving two utility vehicles, which had also left another person with moderate injuries.

A witness said fire crews were working to free the driver of the white utility vehicle and a tarpaulin was in place.

Motorists were being turned around at either side of the scene, the witness said.

The person with moderate injuries was being treated on the side of the road.

