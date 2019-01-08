A Kaitaia woman has appeared in court after allegedly fleeing a police checkpoint and causing a crash which seriously injured her two companions.

Taima Blake, 35, was remanded in custody when she appeared in the Kaitaia District Court on Monday charged with failing to stop and failing to remain stopped.

Blake is due back in court on February 7 and further charges are likely.

Acting Northland District Commander Inspector Riki Whiu said officers on a routine patrol tried to stop a vehicle at Awanui about 5.30pm on Saturday. The driver stopped but drove off before officers could speak to her.

The car was pursued for about 7km before the driver lost control on State Highway 10 near Kaingaroa. The car crossed the centre line, crashed into a steel barrier and careered into the path of an oncoming ute.

The driver allegedly failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Kaitaia Hospital for a medical check and blood-alcohol analysis.

Her female passengers, aged 27 and 28, also from Kaitaia, suffered serious injuries. One was taken to Kaitaia Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Whangārei with head injuries and broken bones. The other was flown to Auckland Hospital with serious head injuries.

Two people in the oncoming ute, which rolled before coming to rest in a drain on the other side of the road, were treated for minor injuries.

SH10 was closed between Church and Duncan roads for more than four hours while the serious crash unit carried out a scene examination.

A small dog, which was captured on a vehicle's dashcam as it was ejected from the rear window of the ute, was later seen at nearby cattle yards, where its owners left some toys and a hat.

A small dog thrown from one of the vehicles involved in Saturday's serious crash at Kaingaroa is still lying low. Photo / Kaye Dragicevich

A nearby resident said she had left some food for the dog and tried to catch it but could not get close.

Whiu said an investigation had begun and the Independent Police Conduct Authority would be notified.

He urged drivers to pull over when instructed to do so by police, avoiding the risk of serious injury or death which could result from trying to flee.