One person has been taken to hospital after two jetskis collided at a beach north of Auckland.

St John Ambulance responded to reports of a crash involving two jetskis at Campbells Beach in the Tawharanui Peninsula east of Warkworth.

The incident took place at Tawharanui Peninsula about 10.40am today.

One person has suffered moderate injuries and is being transferred to North Shore Hospital, a spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed they also attended the incident.