Firefighters from across Hawke's Bay were early tonight fighting a forest fire reported in remote country between Napier and Taupo.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the alarm was raised about 5.45pm, and appliances from Napier and Bay View, a tanker from Hastings, and rural fire volunteers from Kotemoari and Te Pohue had been called in.

Two helicopters were also flying into the area understood to be in the Pohokura area northeast of Te Haroto.

A chief rural fire officer was at the scene at an early stage but the first unit, from Te Pohue, did not reach the scene till just before 6.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager in Wellington said the fire was in young pine off Pohokura Rd, over an area of about 100m x50m, and was being fought with forest packs assisted by one of the helicopters.