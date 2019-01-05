A driver has been killed in a crash in the Hurunui District, just north of Christchurch, late this afternoon.

Police confirmed the fatality after a single-car accident on Domett Road, near Darrochs Road, just before 4.30pm.

The vehicle has hit a tree.

"The sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene,'' police said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they had a number of staff at the crash site and were helping St John and Police with the situation.

Motorists in the area are being warned to delay travel plans or expect delays.

"Traffic is reduced to one lane, at this stage, while emergency services work at the scene," police said.

"Motorists are asked to drive with patience and avoid the area if possible.''

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known, but the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.