One person has been critically injured in a two-car crash that has blocked a major highway between Auckland and Coromandel tonight.

The crash occurred on State Highway 2, about 3km east of the turn-off from SH1 and near the intersection with McPherson Rd at Mangatawhri just before 10.10pm, police said in a media release.

The critically injured person was trapped in one of the vehicles. Three other people were moderately injured.

Cordons were being set up and the Serious Crash Unit was attending, police said.

"Motorists are asked to avoid travelling this stretch of road this evening."