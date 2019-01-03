An Indian family took out a $100,000 loan to send their son to a Hawke's Bay flight school, only for him to die in a tragic accident at a waterfall just as he was about to graduate.

On January 5, 2018, 20-year-old Aman Kumar flew from Delhi to Auckland, where he then made his way to Air Hawke's Bay flight academy.

He was due to return home next month, as a commercial pilot, where he would begin to repay his family. But on December 21, Aman failed to resurface from a dive into Maraetotara Falls, near Havelock North, on a trip there with five other students.

His body was recovered by the Police National Dive Squad the next morning.

"It all happened wrong," cousin, Ajit Singh said from the family home in Delhi, India.

He said Aman's father was now shouldering an emotional and financial burden after taking out a loan of 50 lakh for his son to pursue his passion.

"It is a huge amount for us in India ... But we always tried to get him to achieve his dream."

Aman was the youngest of three children but was set to be one of the main income providers for the family on his return. He is survived by his two sisters; 24-year-old Priyanka and 22-year-old Preeti.

His father, Shri Vijay Singh, runs a small business, and his mother is a housewife.

Priyanka said losing her brother and "best friend" has taken a toll on her.

She said he was a "very kind-hearted person". "He looked after me, even though he was younger than me."

She last spoke to Aman on December 18 - three days before he died.

"It was just a normal conversation about family, about life. That day he was video calling and ... he told me to look after my parents."

Seeing him hop on the plane to New Zealand to achieve his dream was the "best moment" of her life, she says.

"I'm very sad. I can't understand that he is gone."

His death has hurt their already ailing parents, she said. Their father had a heart attack about seven months ago.

"I never told Aman about my father's operation, because he was in New Zealand and he needed to focus on his studies."

Ajit remembers Aman as a "fun loving guy" who excelled at school.

Aman always planned on coming back to India, Ajit said, but in New Zealand, he had found happiness. To him, it was like "heaven".

"Aman always told us when he will be a pilot, he will take us on a trip to New Zealand.

"He had so many dreams for him but for us also."

His body arrived in India on December 31, 2018. After just under two weeks of mourning, his funeral will conclude on January 13.