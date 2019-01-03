A motorcyclist has been critically injured after their bike and a car collided on the Thames Coast Rd.

The crash is expected to cause headaches for holidaymakers heading home or to the Coromandel as police will close the road to carry out their crash investigation.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry said they were called to the scene near Kereta Bay Rd at 6am today.

The motorcyclist was initially in a serious condition but St John crew at the scene had since upgraded them to critical.

Advertisement

SH25 MANAIA, WAIKATO - SERIOUS CRASH - 8:50AM

Due to a serious crash south of Manaia, the road has been CLOSED. The serious crash unit is on site so the road may remain closed for a number of hours. The Detour route is along SH25A between Kopu and Hikuai. ^RS pic.twitter.com/O7UWaZQIRe — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) January 3, 2019

Senior Sergeant Cherry said it was likely the road would be closed for "most of the day".

Fire and emergency crews had prepared a landing pad for a rescue helicopter to transport the injured motorcyclist to hospital.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Daniel Nicholson said northbound traffic was being diverted up the Tapu-Coroglen Rd, however it was unclear whether southbound traffic were being turned around or given another alternative route.

Cherry said they were aware closing the road would cause frustration for motorists but he urged people to be patient.

"I know there's been a lot of traffic offences from Auckland members of the public travelling home. I'd like to ask people just to take their time and be patient."

Fire crews have been at cordons at Manaia Rd and Kereta Bay, helping to divert traffic.

Nine people died on New Zealand roads during the Christmas and New Year period - the lowest number of fatalities for the festive season since 2013.

But police are still asking motorists to take care during the summer holidays, which are far from over for many Kiwis.

The official holiday road toll period spanned 9.6 days this year - running from 4pm on December 24 until 6am yesterday.

A total of 380 died on the roads last year, the worst annual road toll in nearly a decade.