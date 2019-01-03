Two children in difficulty were rescued from the water at Rothesay Bay on Auckland's North Shore this afternoon.

The police said they received a report of two children in difficulty in the water at Rothesay Bay at about 3pm.



"Shortly before police arrived at the scene, the two children had been brought back to shore on a boat by a member of the public.



"Police attended the scene, however we aren't aware of reports of injuries and they were not required to be transported to hospital."

St John said it sent one vehicle to the incident and officers treated two people. The condition of both was described as "minor".