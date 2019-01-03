The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is stepping in to investigate two incidents involving drones on New Year's Eve in Auckland.

CAA Acting Director John Kay said after the investigation is done, the authority would take "appropriate action".

This comes after a police eagle helicopter narrowly avoided a crash with a drone in the early hours of New Year's day.

Acting district commander for Auckland City, Inspector Jim Wilson, said the helicopter's crew was forced to take "immediate evasive action to avoid a serious collision".

"The pilot and crew were left shaken after evasive action was taken."

Police suspended operations for the rest of the shift as a precautionary measure. The chopper was inspected and crew were interviewed by detectives.

Wilson said the actions of the people flying the drone were totally irresponsible – police would investigate thoroughly and would be working with the CAA, he said.

Another pilot has also come forward claiming three drones were flying dangerously close to his helicopter on New Years' Eve.

"Any person who flies a drone and deliberately ignores the rules creates unacceptable safety risks," Kay said.

He said the incidents reported to have occurred on New Year's Eve highlight the safety risks and potentially catastrophic consequences that could have occurred.

Those consequences, he said, are simply unacceptable.

"Drones are fun devices if operated safely. They are also aircraft – not simply toys or cool gadgets. Anyone intending to fly a drone must know the Civil Aviation Rules and then fly it safely."

He emphasised that anyone flying a drone needs to follow five rules:



• Keep the drone in sight and fly it lower than 120m or 400ft

• Only fly it over people or property with permission

• Stay at least 4km away from airports and helipads

• Stay away from other aircraft

• Be considerate of others

Kay said the rules around drones exist to keep people safe, whether they're in the air or on the ground.

"Educating people about how to fly their drones safely and raising awareness of the rules is a key focus for the Authority," Kay said.