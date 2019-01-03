Police have made an arrest following a kidnapping in Christchurch this afternoon.

Staff at a Christchurch service station called police just before 2pm saying a customer told them he was being forced to drive to the West Coast by a man in possession of firearms.

After an extensive search in the west of the city a car was found on SH73 and followed by Christchurch police units.

Police say an arrest was made without incident at Lake Lyndon, Canterbury and no one was injured. A number of firearms were located in the vehicle.

The arrested man is being transported back to Christchurch for questioning as police begin an investigation.

At this stage it is understood the man and the male victim were not known to each other.

The police investigation is in its very early stages and police will work to understand exactly what occurred and the background to the incident.

A person close to where the man was found told the Herald there were four police cars, with officers armed with both rifles and handguns.

A volunteer at Yaldhurst Museum of Transport and Science said he heard sirens earlier but had been otherwise kept busy.