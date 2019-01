Firefighters are battling a massive scrub fire in the Far North tonight.

Emergency services were alerted about 6.50pm about a big blaze in Taipā, Northland.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman confirmed they had five fire trucks at the scene.

The scene of a fire across Doubtless Bay, Northland, tonight. Photo / Ash Dann

"We've got two helicopters there too,'' he said.

The circumstances of the blaze are not yet known.

