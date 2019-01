Police are asking for the public's help finding 15-year-old Joseph Campbell, who has been reported missing.

Joseph was last seen near his Pukekohe home around 1pm this afternoon.

He was wearing black pants, a blue T-shirt, and a blue-and-white bike helmet.

Police and Joseph's family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Joseph or who may have information about his whereabouts is urged to get in touch with police on 09 295 0344.