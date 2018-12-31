A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing delays for southbound drivers.

The NZ Transport Agency reported the crash at 12.20pm today, which was earlier blocking a southbound lane.

The crash scene has now cleared, however, motorists are being advised to allow extra time as congestion southbound from Northcote Rd slowly eases.

A motorist told the Herald it took him about an hour to get from the North Shore to the city.

"It looked like a caravan had detached from a car just up the rise and another car has run into the back of the caravan," he said.

"There were only two lanes open so it was chaos basically."

A police spokesperson said there had been a breakdown and a tow truck had been called. No injuries were reported.