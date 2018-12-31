An Alaskan family holidaying in New Zealand say they have received a special "blessing for the New Year" after swimming with dolphins in Tauranga.

Lynley Steele Miller and her family were at Mount Maunganui Beach this morning when they saw a pod of around 30 bottlenose dolphins playing in the surf.

Miller said her children were playing in the shallow waves around 9.30am this morning when she noticed the dolphins jumping further out.

Part of the pod then moved into the shallower water to surf the waves and interact with swimmers.

"It was really cool. Just at that time my other half [husband] was swimming and he happened to be in the video. My son said 'they are swimming around that guy', and it turned out to be him," she said.

"Everybody moved towards the edge of the shore and took their phones out to video it. Others threw off their clothes and were running into the water so they could go swimming with them - it was kind of funny.

"But I was pleasantly surprised that people were so respectful and didn't go out to try and join them but stood waist deep in the surf and let the dolphins come to them. They are pretty amazing."

Miller said the dolphins stayed for about 5-10 minutes before moving off.

Being from Alaska, she said her family were only used to seeing smaller Dall's Porpoise.

"So it was really cool. It was kind of a nice blessing for the New Year."